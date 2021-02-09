Movember Launches Family Man, World's First Online Parenting Program For Fathers

"There is a huge amount of research that shows parenting is more effective when it's done as a team," said Jane Endacott, Director of Digital Health Mental Health and Suicide Prevention at Movember. "We know that when dads are fully engaged in parenting decisions, it benefits the whole family."

The interactive program is comprised of three 20-minute animated episodes. Each episode features a father as the main character who is faced with a challenging situation such as a battle over the dinner table or a public tantrum – common meltdowns that can cause friction in households and impact the whole family's mental well being. Users are prompted with a number of possible ways to respond to the situation and an explanation of the pros and cons and likely outcomes of each option coaching fathers through each situation step-by-step.

Adapted from ParentWorksi, a successful program designed by Professor Mark Dadds at the University of Sydney, Family Man has been vetted by a global panel of psychologists and parenting experts.

"Evidence-based parenting programs are effective in reducing behavioral problems, yet few involve the participation of fathers," said Professor Dadds. "Family Man was designed to be accessible to all families and may be especially useful in rural and remote areas, where resources can be hard to access. It can be fully delivered online, without the support of trained practitioners, which is a key barrier for many parents."

A recently launched survey by Movember of 1,600 fathers across North America including 800 US fathers from across the country showed that:

Nearly 2 in 3 US dads (63%) said they would be very or extremely likely to seek advice from an online website dedicated to fathers

54% of fathers felt there was a lack of online parenting resources for fathers

47% of fathers felt parenting advice from websites and social media are not aimed at them

Additional survey findings helped inform the need for a tool like Family Man:

94% of dads reported that they feel more engaged with their children during the pandemic

1 in 5 (19%) US fathers say their child's behavior at home is somewhat manageable while 16% of US fathers say their child's behavior in public is somewhat manageable

31% of fathers reported feeling more impatient since having children

The State of the World Father's report indicates that approximately 80 percent of men will become biological fathers at some point in their lives. In addition, a previous study conducted by Movember also found that 67% of soon-to-be fathers and more than half of all men say that men are under more pressure nowadays to be good fathers.

About Movember

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives.

Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit movember.com

