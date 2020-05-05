Movember Teams Up With #GivingTuesdayNow To Raise Awareness About Mental Health

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Movember, the leading global men's health charity, is teaming up with #GivingTuesdayNow to help raise awareness about men's mental health. #GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of philanthropic unity and connection created in response to the crisis of COVID-19. In support, Movember is taking this opportunity to throw a megaphone behind an important mental health message which is to give five minutes of your time to stay connected with the people you care about and commit to the Movember Five-A-Day Challenge.

We know that as we all navigate the world of COVID-19 and physical distancing, many people are dealing with stress, anxiety, loneliness and/or financial hardship; or the situation has amplified pre-existing stress or mental health issues. That's why it's more important than ever to stay connected. A five-minute chat to ask 'hey, how's your day been?' is all it takes to let someone know you care about them. Never underestimate how meaningful those five minutes can be for both you and the other person.

"We know this pandemic has put an immense amount of pressure and strain on many people. The stress of being physically isolated has created a difficult set of circumstances and challenges for many. Movember is committed to making sure we provide the support we can to those struggling while continuing to emphasize the need to stay connected. While we may be physically distanced, we are not alone. This is the time for social solidarity, to check-in and to be present for each other," says Mark Hedstrom, US Executive Director of Movember.

Movember focuses on how to talk to men and what works for them. In response to the pandemic, the organization is launching a set of online tools over the next few months that provide guidance on how to have conversations about mental health and offer positive parenting support.

Michelle Terry, the newly appointed CEO of Movember goes on to say, "In these extraordinary times, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to give men and their families the knowledge and tools to enable them to better cope through this pandemic."

You can learn more about how to participate in Movember's Five-A-Day Challenge by going to Movember.com

About Movember:

Movember is the leading global men's health charity. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide prevention.

In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health.

For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesdayNow on Twitter.

Sheryl Tirol

Movember/PR Manager

[email protected]

(310) 450-3399

SOURCE Movember

Related Links

http://www.givingtuesday.org

