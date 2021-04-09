Movement To Advance Care In The Home Growing

Movement to advance care in the home is growing Tweet this

"The goals of Moving Health Home align with how Compassus is innovating home-based care delivery and transforming the future of health care," said Compassus CEO Jim Deal. "We know receiving care at home is the preference of most patients, results in higher quality and patient and family satisfaction, and lowers overall cost. Compassus is well positioned to continue expanding access to home-based care, and we look forward to working with other coalition members to shape federal and state policy related to care at home."

"For years, UPMC has provided home health and supportive services right in our patients' homes, whether post-hospitalization or part of maintaining ongoing independence. We are pleased to join a coalition that will advocate to expand the options available to our patients and members, to provide home-based alternatives, enabled by technology and new financing models," said Deborah Brodine, MBA, MHA, President, UPMC Senior Services.

"For over 25 years, U.S. Medical Management (USMM) has been a leading provider of home-based care for seniors and other individuals with complex health issues. said Rajiv Patel, MD, CEO of USMM. "Our care delivery model has been supported by strong continuity-based relationships with our Provider partners, our clinical discipline and a deep respect for the dignity and value of seniors in their respective communities. We are eager to join with the Moving Health Home Alliance in their efforts."

"Home and community-based care is essential. Patients of all types depend on this care, whether it is delivered in-person or through telehealth services," said VNSNY CEO Dan Savitt. "The Visiting Nurse Service of New York is one of the nation's largest non-profit home and community- based health care organizations, and we are proud to join the Moving Health Home coalition."

"Advocate Aurora Health's longstanding focus on value-based care has driven innovative care delivery models that help patients remain in their homes," says Denise Keefe, President, Continuing Health. "Our recognition that home is a key clinical site has led to transformational programs and services and aligns with Moving Health Home's mission and commitment. "

"Contessa is built on the belief that patients heal better, and faster, at home and these care models can be scaled rapidly with health system partners," said Contessa CEO Travis Messina. "We are honored to join forces with the most respected names in home care delivery to increase awareness for the necessary policy changes."

"Vituity is driven to deliver and enable care in the context that patients need it, whether that be in a hospital, urgent care, skilled nursing facility, or in their own home," said Vituity Chief Transformation Officer, Dr. Rick Newell. "We are excited to create a care delivery system that is truly centered around the patient."

