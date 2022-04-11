Movie Book Audience•ology by Entertainment Industry Expert and Futurist Kevin Goetz Remains on Amazon Best Seller List

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Audience•ology: How Moviegoers Shape the Films We Love, a recently released Hollywood memoir and movie book authored by entertainment research expert Kevin Goetz, has remained on Amazon's Best Seller list for four consecutive months since its release in November of 2021.

Industry insiders, aspiring filmmakers, cinephiles, and readers who simply love to watch movies have weighed in and the reviews are stellar. Producer and former Sony Pictures studio chief Amy Pascal encapsulates response to the book by commenting, "Whether you sit behind the camera or in front of it, in film school or in an office on a studio lot, or just face a screen as a movie lover, Audience•ology sheds light on how moviegoer feedback holds a special place in the final stages of filmmaking. The explanation of how the test screening process works is illustrated with fascinating stories that are the lore of Hollywood."

Months before they are released in theaters or on streaming services, nearly all studio-backed motion pictures are tested with audiences of typical movie viewers who watch early cuts, complete surveys that ask for their unfiltered opinions, and participate in focus groups to discuss what they enjoyed most… or rejected. Author Goetz is the preeminent researcher in the business and his company, Screen Engine/ASI, conducts a majority of Hollywood's test screenings. From his personal recollections and stories shared by many of the most talented and powerful filmmakers of our time, Audience•ology reveals what happened on the nights when test audiences of a few hundred regular movie viewers saw early versions of Titanic, Forrest Gump, Toy Story, Field of Dreams, Good Will Hunting, Paranormal Activity, Thelma and Louise, La La Land and dozens more.

Told with candor, and filled with nail-biting tension, emotion, and humor, the book takes readers into the make-or-break, high-stakes world of movie making. It offers a glimpse into what these films were like before they were polished to glimmering perfection. Before they were locked and given over to the world. Before they were blockbusters. It's no wonder that Audience•ology has become the darling of Movie Industry and Movie Theory books on Amazon.

"I'm thrilled to have captured a bit of Hollywood history in the pages of this book," says Goetz. "My interviews with legendary filmmakers like Cameron Crowe, Ron Howard, Ed Zwick, the late Dick Zanuck, Sherry Lansing, and John Goldwyn (to name just a few) and memorializing the stories that they so generously shared, are a highlight of my long career in the entertainment research space. I have intentionally crafted the book to be informative yet conversational, an entertaining and fun read for anyone who cherishes the thrill of sitting back and settling in to watch a good film."

Audience•ology: How Moviegoers Shape the Films We Love by Kevin Goetz with Darlene Hayman is now available in hard cover, e-book, and audio book on Amazon.com and through major retailers in the U.S. and U.K.

