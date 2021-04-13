Movie Studio, Hotel and Mixed-Use Entertainment Complex Opening in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MVP3 Entertainment Group, LLC, an entity formed in Memphis that focuses on purpose-driven films, music and television productions, while giving back to nonprofits, recently partnered with ATWEC Technologies, Inc., (ATWT on the OTC Markets) to start an entertainment mecca in the mid-south.

ATWEC Technologies sells child safety solutions to schools and day care centers worldwide. ATWEC and MVP3 partnered to create MVP3 Studios & Partners, LLC, the umbrella for a multi-use center that will have six production sound stages, music recording studios, television network, retail, museum, art gallery, restaurants, office space rental, indoor sports complex and family entertainment.

This venture will also include hospitality that features a 150-room hotel, developed by The Worsham Hotel Group (based in Atlanta), which develops limited and full-service hotels, boutique inns and private owned residences.

"We have formed the ultimate entertainment powerhouse with three brands. All different cultures, businesses with the same mission and the like-minded spirit to make a difference to help Memphis andthe surrounding cities get back on their feet economically within the entertainment industry. We want to be the example that this world needs to come together. My motto is, 'You got sticks, I got a match and together we can make a fire,'" said Marie Pizano, CEO/Founder of MVP3 Entertainment Group.

This trifecta entertainment powerhouse will be the home of MVP3 Studios, ATWEC Center and a hotel (name/brand TBD with the Worsham Hotel Group), and will include approximately six movie theaters that will show blockbuster hits and new theater releases from MVP3 Studios.

Darnell Stitts of ATWEC Technologies had a vision that mirrored Pizano's. "As fate would have it, after engaging in conversations and exchanging some of the same visions for the Majestic Complex, we decided to form an alliance to accomplish both our goals," Stitts said. "Marie is a major piece to the puzzle that is needed to ignite the fire that we both share. Together, we can ignite the sticks and keep the fire lit for all to enjoy its heat."

MVP3 Studios & Partners has purchased the property owned by Michael Lightman Realty Company, The Majestic Theater, an 80,000-sq.-ft. building, and the 20 acres of land that it resides on at 7051 Malco Crossing, at the corner of Riverdale Rd. and Malco Crossing in Memphis.

"We have our own slate of films, plus we're partnering with other production companies that share our vision for content. We have also partnered with film distribution companies and have a structured business plan that will work on bringing the city together, while creating multiple revenue streams to encourage economic growth, tourism and redefine what this entertainment industry needs to bring back its integrity in media and music. Partnering with ATWEC Technologies, and its innovations, we will be able to sanitize the air with their KV-X Sterilization System for the movie studio, hotel and family center," added Pizano.

Phase 1 is scheduled to open July 1, 2021, with six movie theaters, dining, movie refreshments, catering, events and a rental theater for hosting corporate events, presentations, singer/song-writer nights and more.

Phase 2 will open in late fall with retail gift shops, music recording studios, TV network and office rental space. Phase 3 is the 150-room hotel, and Phase 4 will showcase new technology, sports complex and family center with plans for an indoor theme park.

