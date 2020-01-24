Movie Theatres Industry Analysis, 2019-2023 - Digitization in the Media & Entertainment Space, Innovation in the Film Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Movie Theatres Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global movie theatre market has grown at a rapid pace in the past few years with the high growth of the global box office market.



The global box office market increased at a notable CAGR over span of five years, i.e. 2014-2018 and predictions are that the market would follow the same trend over the forecasted period as well i.e. 2019-2023.



Growth in the market are primarily driven by factors such as: digitization in the media and entertainment space, innovation in the film industry, rising number of frequent moviegoers, investment in new theatre technology and rising consumer spending on box office etc.



A brief company profiling of major market players namely AMC/Carmike, Regal Entertainment, and Cinemark has been provided in the report on the basis of aspects like business overview, financial overview and business strategies adopted by respective companies.



Study Coverage



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global movie theatres market with detailed analysis of market size and growth.

The analysis includes the market in terms of value as well as volume, market share by region and screen format. A detailed analysis of the global movie theatre screen has also been provided in the report which includes the sizing of a 3D digital screen and premium large format screen in terms of volume and screen share by region.

Growth of the global movie theatre market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The report provides detailed regional/country analysis of the US, Asia-Pacific, China, India, EMEA, the UK, Netherlands and Latin America for the movie theatre market. Regional analysis includes market sizing by the value of each region, historical and forecast.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of Movie Theatre

2.1.1 Types of Movie Theatre

2.2 Overview of Box Office



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Theatrical and Home Entertainment Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Theatrical and Home Entertainment Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Theatrical and Home Entertainment Market by Segments (Theatrical, Digital Home Entertainment, Physical Home Entertainment)

3.2 Global Box Office Market Analysis

3.2.1 Global Box Office Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Box Office Market by Region

3.2.3 Global Box Office Market by Country

3.3 Global Movie Theatre Screen Market Analysis

3.3.1 Global Movie Theatre Market by Screen Format

3.3.2 Global Movie Theatre Screen by Volume

3.3.3 Global Movie Theatre Screen by Region

3.3.4 Global Movie Theatre Screen Count by Region

3.3.5 Global Movie Theatre Screen Count by Country

3.3.6 Global Movie Theatre Market by Digital-3D Screen Count

3.3.7 Global 3D-Digital Screen Count by Region

3.3.8 Global Movie Theatre Market by Premium Large Format Screen Count

3.3.9 Global Premium Large Format (PLF) Screen Count by Region

3.4 Global Movie Theatre Admission Analysis

3.4.1 Global Movie Theatre Admission by per Capita

3.4.2 Global Movie Theatre Market by Movie Pass Subscribers



4. Region/Country Analysis

4.1 The US. Movie Theatre Market Analysis

4.1.1 The US. Box Office Market by Value

4.1.2 The US. Movie Theatre Screen by Format

4.1.3 The US. Movie Theatre Screen Count by Format

4.1.4 The US. Movie Theater Market by Premium Large Format Screen Count

4.1.5 The US Movie Theater Screens by Type of Venue

4.1.6 The US Movie Theatre Market by Volume

4.1.7 The US Top 20 Films Comparison by Earnings

4.1.8 The US Movie Theatre Market by Admission

4.1.9 The US Movie Theatre Market by Movie Pass Admission

4.1.10 The US Movie Theatre Market by Number of Moviegoers

4.1.11 The US Movie Theatre Market by Movie Pass Purchase

4.2 Asia-Pacific Movie Theatre Market Analysis

4.3 China Movie Theatre Market Analysis

4.4 India Movie Theatre Market Analysis

4.5 EMEA Movie Theatre Market Analysis

4.6 UK Movie Theatre Market Analysis

4.7 Netherlands Movie Theatre Market Analysis

4.8 Latin America Movie Theatre Market Analysis



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Premium Large Format (PLF) Movie Theatre Market Players by Share

5.2 India Movie Theatre Screen Share by Players

5.3 North America Movie Theatre Market Competitive Landscape

5.4 The US Box Office Market Players by Average Ticket Price

5.5 The US Movie Theatre Screen Share by Players

5.6 The US Movie Theatre Site Share by Players

5.7 The US Movie Attendance by Players

5.8 The US Screen Count by Players



6. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

6.1 Regal Entertainment Group

6.2 Cinemark Holdings

6.3 AMC Entertainment Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ysdq5l

SOURCE Research and Markets

