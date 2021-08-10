Moviebook Plans to Launch Youth Digital Workshop to Stimulate Technology Exploration and Understanding

BEIJING, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviebook, a leading AI-powered intelligent video production infrastructure and service provider, is planning to launch a youth digital workshop soon, in an effort to improve the youth's awareness and understanding of digital technologies.

Moviebook, as an intelligent video technology innovator, wants to help prepare the youth aged between 15 and 24 for their future careers by providing them with a workshop which will inform attendees about the application of intelligent video production technologies and the digital twin technology in fields such as new retail, media, culture, education and entertainment, and the latest technology trends.

Due to a lack of experience, young people are facing increasing uncertainties in today's competitive job market. China's first Youth Employment Survey revealed information transmission, computer services, software and finance, as the most popular industries for prospective graduates, making having a grounding in new technology increasingly important.

In the digital workshop, the company will introduce to participants its three major engines, namely the Automatic Digital Twin (ADT) engine, the Automatic Content Marketing (ACM) engine and the Automatic Generated Content (AGC) engine. Moviebook has been leading the commercialization of AI technologies. Building on its three engines, Moviebook is pioneering brand new business scenarios and business models for visual technologies, bringing innovative changes to new retail, media, culture, education, entertainment among others.

In particular, the ADT engine provides integrated 3D digital twin tools for clients in new retail, media and entertainment as well as digital content platforms; it can also create virtual and immersive 3D digital content in a one-stop manner, and build and operate 3D digital assets management platforms for these customers. For instance, retailers can make use of ADT to upgrade their online stores and optimize product management, thereby bridging the gap between online and offline shopping experience.

Moviebook also provides continuous training to its young employees which is about 11% of total, who are aged under 25. Within a professional team setting, continuous training sessions will allow them to learn from experienced team members about first-hand technological and industrial news. In an era where new retail is flourishing, the extraction of product shape information requires the continued support of layer separation technology. Therefore, in the company's recent technical training session, young employees were acquainted with customized optimizations of the layer separation technology, including improved effects of products' special attributes such as transparent parts.

With both online and offline retail sectors expected to continue their move towards digitalization at an even faster rate, Moviebook's new digital workshop is likely to become a vital resource for young persons as they look to embark on their exciting future careers, and further enhances Moviebook's reputation as a forward-thinking and innovative company that cares.

About Moviebook

Moviebook, a leading AI-powered infrastructure and service provider of intelligent video production, aims at empowering monetization capacity for clients from media, retail, education, and culture through intelligent vision. Building on technological advantages in fields of computer vision, computer graphics among others, Moviebook significantly improves the production efficiency of visual content and innovates ways of presenting and interacting with such content. By applying AI technologies to videos, Moviebook is pioneering a wide variety of application scenarios for intelligent video production technologies.

For more information, please visit http://www.moviebook.cn/about/index

