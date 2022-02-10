Moviebook’s Digital Factory Wins the 2021 GPDP Innovation Award for Best of Exhibition Space.

Established by the French Institute of Design in the 1950s, the GPDP Award has become a prestigious honor in the global industrial design sector and is known as one of the three "Oscar" industrial design awards in the international design community. In line with the consolidation and diversification that has taken place across the design sector worldwide, the French Institute of Design launched the International Design Award for the global Architectural Design , Interior Design and Product Design sectors to discover and recognize the world's most innovative and creative top designers as well as design firms and producers.

Built based on digital twin technology, the award-winning digital factory supports the whole lifecycle management of digital merchandise production on a business platform driven by an enormous amount of complete product data. Given the increasing demand for digital design and intelligent manufacturing, Moviebook created a digital factory that implements an intelligent manufacturing process based on multiple next-generation information technologies, including digital twins and artificial intelligence, with the aim of enhancing its corporate value chain and core competitiveness.

The exhibition space where the digital factory is displayed opted for white as the background to reflect the orderliness and clarity associated with the concept of technology. Crisp black and grey lines underscored by blue accents further highlight the intelligent manufacturing theme and the enhancement in production efficiency while delivering a multi-dimensional, multi-layered hierarchal visual experience.

Simple and modern layout matching with the succinct selection of colors lights up the theme of intelligent manufacturing and the sense of hi-tech. The overall spatial plan underlines the innovation in design of the manufacturing, along with the operational and decision-making models. Through the intelligent digital collection of product data, coupled with the visualized and intelligent digital twin production systems, the digital factory enables digital production of all types of products at scale as well as scenario-based and multimodal presentation and application, empowering traditional sectors, including pan-retail and manufacturing.

About Moviebook

Moviebook, a leading AI-powered infrastructure and service provider of intelligent video production, aims at empowering monetization capacity for clients from new retail, media, education, and culture through intelligent vision. Building on technological advantages in fields of computer vision, computer graphics, among others, Moviebook significantly improves the production efficiency of visual content and innovates ways of presenting and interacting with such content. By applying AI technologies to videos, Moviebook is pioneering a wide variety of application scenarios for intelligent video production technologies.

For more information, please visit: http://www.moviebook.cn/about/index.

SOURCE Moviebook