MovieLabs and Hollywood Studios Publish White Paper Envisioning the Future of Media Creation in 2030

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MovieLabs, together with member studios, has published a white paper presenting an industry vision for the future of media creation technology by 2030. The paper paints a bold picture of future technology and discusses the need for the industry to work together now on innovative new software, hardware and production workflows to support and enable new ways to create content over the next ten years. The white paper is available for free download on the MovieLabs website.

The 2030 Vision paper lays out key principles that will form the foundation of this technological future in which:

All assets are created or ingested straight to the cloud and do not need to move. Applications come to the media. Propagation and distribution of assets is a 'publish' function. Archives are deep libraries with access policies matching speed, availability and security to the economics of the cloud. Preservation of digital assets includes the future means to access and edit them. Every individual on a project is identified, verified and their access permissions efficiently and consistently managed. All media creation happens in a highly secure environment that adapts rapidly to changing threats. Individual media elements are referenced, tracked, interrelated and accessed using a universal linking system. Media workflows are non-destructive and dynamically created using common interfaces, underlying data formats and metadata. Workflows are designed around real-time iteration and feedback.

The publication of the paper will be supported with a panel discussion at the IBC Conference in Amsterdam. The panel, titled "Hollywood's Vision for the Future of Production in 2030", includes senior technology leaders from five major Hollywood motion picture studios.

Richard Berger, CEO MovieLabs, said: "The next ten years will bring significant opportunities, but there are still major challenges and inherent inefficiencies in our production workflows that threaten to limit our future ability to innovate. By laying out these principles publicly, we hope to catalyze an industry dialog and fuel innovation that will empower filmmakers to create ever more compelling content with more speed and efficiency."

About MovieLabs

MovieLabs is a non-profit technology research lab jointly run by Paramount Pictures Corporation, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., Universal City Studios LLLP, Walt Disney Pictures and Television, and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

