Movies Anywhere Expands To Include Microsoft Movies & TV Service

Using the Movies Anywhere app and website, Microsoft customers can access their eligible digital movies from Hollywood's major film studios, including Sony Pictures Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox Film, Universal Pictures (including DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment), The Walt Disney Studios (encompassing Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), and Warner Bros. Upon connecting their Microsoft account with Movies Anywhere, users can watch their favorite redeemed and purchased digital movies from participating digital retailers on an array of platforms, including Xbox and Windows 10 devices; Amazon Fire devices; Android devices and Android TV; Chromecast; iPhone, iPad and iPod touch; Roku® devices and popular browsers.

Movies Anywhere and Microsoft are celebrating their exciting new relationship with two limited-time offers. Movies Anywhere users will get an exclusive sneak peek at a bonus feature from "Deadpool 2." The clip, from a feature titled "Until Your Face Hurts: Alt Takes," gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the cast collaboration that resulted in hilarious on-set improv and alt takes. Through Aug. 28, users who sync their account for the first time with Microsoft or another participating digital retailer will automatically receive "X-Men: Days of Future Past" in their digital movie collection.

"This launch has been highly anticipated by our most passionate movie fans, and we are very excited to bring Microsoft into the Movies Anywhere family," said Karin Gilford, General Manager, Movies Anywhere. "Movies Anywhere brings your movie collection together quickly and easily, and we're thrilled to share this benefit with Microsoft customers. Since our launch just nine months ago, consumers have stored more than 135 million movies on our app, and both content and quality continue to grow with the onboarding of new retailers like Microsoft."

"We are thrilled that Microsoft now supports Movies Anywhere," said Pedro Gutierrez, Director, Movies & TV, Microsoft. "With Movies Anywhere, all of your eligible movies from Microsoft can be enjoyed across your favorite screens at no extra cost. Microsoft Movies & TV allows you to watch the newest movies across your favorite devices — like Xbox — before streaming services or disc, and without subscription or membership fees."

Download additional high-res assets here

About Movies Anywhere



Movies Anywhere simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Movies Anywhere brings together the movies from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox Film, Universal Pictures (including DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment), The Walt Disney Studios (including Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), and Warner Bros. Participating digital retailers are iTunes. Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV and FandangoNOW. Movies Anywhere offers a library of over 7,500 digital movies, including new releases, and will continue to expand the consumer experience as more content providers, digital retailers and platforms are added. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can connect their Movies Anywhere account with participating digital retailers and enjoy their favorite digital movies from the comfort of their living room and across multiple devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire devices; Android devices and Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; iPhone, iPad and iPod touch; Roku® devices, Windows 10 and Xbox devices; and popular browsers. Consumers can also redeem digital codes found in eligible Blu-ray Disc™ and DVD packages from participating studios and enjoy them through Movies Anywhere.

Contacts:



Mandy Rodgers, Publicity Director



ma@thinkjam.com, 323-761-2333

Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications for Microsoft



nt@we-worldwide.com, 425-638-7777

SOURCE Movies Anywhere