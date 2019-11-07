Movilitas Launches Services for SAP Intelligent Asset Management to Extend Resource Digital Transformation with Real-Time Data

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Movilitas, a technology leader delivering the next generation of solutions and consulting services across multiple industries to advance smart supply chain ecosystems, announced today the expansion of its digital supply chain portfolio to deliver services for SAP Intelligent Asset Management. By leveraging Movilitas' expertise to implement and integrate new and legacy systems, businesses can decrease risk and deliver a connected supply chain ecosystem. The result is a virtual environment in which asset-related information and processes are managed throughout the asset lifecycle. The transformation positively affects core business functions and systems to keep companies competitive in a volatile global market.

The SAP Intelligent Asset Management suite consists of a set of solutions that communicate with and manage assets for all stakeholders, internal and external, through a centralized view available anywhere and anytime. Businesses realize a single point of integration for efficient, predictive operations with live data from resources.

"Customizing the implementation and integration of SAP Intelligent Asset Management solutions enables our clients to optimize resources through shared intelligence," said Stefan Hockenberger, Managing Director Europe for Movilitas. "We deliver a new way to improve equipment maintenance and operations that helps drive operational excellence and new revenue streams."

Next-generation technologies, like IoT, predictive analytics, global business networks and mobility, transform how companies manage the entire lifecycle of their physical assets to drive smarter decisions, improve reliability, create new revenue streams and maximize the value of their SAP investment. Key benefits include:

Manage cost and performance throughout asset lifecycle

Empower managers with integrated, optimized processes

Gain competitive advantage by boosting safety and quality

Facilitate collaboration within an organization and across its extended ecosystem

About Movilitas

Movilitas is a technology leader delivering the next generation of solutions and consulting services across multiple industries to advance smart supply chain ecosystems. We are recognized as a trusted SAP partner for digital supply chain transformation. We help businesses realize new growth opportunities, adapt to today's on-demand economy and maintain compliance. Through services, extensions and accelerators, such as Movilitas.Cloud, for SAP solutions, our clients unlock data to realize greater efficiencies and new revenue streams. For more information, visit movilitas.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter or Xing.

