Movilitas.Cloud™ Verification Router Service (VRS) Solution Simplifies DSCSA Compliance for Pharmaceutical Wholesale Distributors and Manufacturers

COLUMBIA, Md., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Movilitas announced today the availability of its Movilitas.Cloud™ Verification Router Service (VRS) solution that simplifies the verification process and compliance for pharmaceutical wholesale distributors and manufacturers. The new mobile app provides an out-of-the-box solution for the November 2020 Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) saleable returns verification deadline.

With the upcoming regulation, wholesale distributors must verify the serialized product identifiers of saleable products that have been returned before they can be resold. With around 60 million pharmaceutical saleable returns in the U.S. market every year, wholesale distributors need a scanning solution that provides real-time feedback of product authenticity to minimize operational impacts.

The Movilitas.Cloud VRS solution offers a new set of services that pharmaceutical wholesale distributors and manufacturers can leverage to streamline the bi-directional flow of data to efficiently handle saleable returns verification. An easy-to-use solution with features including

Real-time verification and feedback after each scan

Out-of-the-box solution that is easy to use for simple compliance

Easily connect and communicate with all VRS solutions

Solution integrates with other EPCIS repositories such as SAP ATTP and with cloud-based solutions such as SAP ICH

Benefit from blockchain technology, guaranteeing the integrity of the lookup directory data

Dedicated DSCSA repository that stores all executed scans and results

Compliant with GS1 standards

Member of HDA VRS workgroup

"Currently, many wholesale distributors rely on point-to-point solutions or manual processes, resulting in process disruptions and delays. It can take up to one business day until verification requests are processed," said Ross Young, CEO of Movilitas. "By leveraging the easy-to-use Movilitas.Cloud, they can quickly improve operational efficiency and patient safety with real-time verification and product authenticity."

To learn more about the Movilitas.Cloud Verification Router Service Solution, please visit: https://www.movilitas.com/expertise/movilitascloud/vrs-solution

About Movilitas

Movilitas is a technology leader delivering the next generation of solutions and consulting services across multiple industries to advance smart supply chain ecosystems. We are recognized as a trusted SAP partner for digital supply chain transformation. Our software as a service (SaaS) solution, Movilitas.Cloud, makes compliance for the stakeholders of the life science supply chain simple and efficient. We help businesses realize new growth opportunities, adapt to today's on-demand economy and maintain compliance. Through services, such as Movilitas.Cloud, or extensions and accelerators for SAP solutions, our clients unlock data to realize greater efficiencies and new revenue streams. For more information, visit movilitas.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter or Xing.

SOURCE Movilitas