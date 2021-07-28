Moving Companies Struggle to Keep Up With High Demand: New Survey From moveBuddha.com Reveals

ATHENS, Ga., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- moveBuddha.com, a moving company booking website, released a new survey revealing that 71% of moving companies report experiencing delays in 2021 that exceed what is normal for the peak moving season.

The survey of 63 moving company executives revealed just how critical the moving crunch is.

67% of moving companies do not have enough drivers to cover demand, which many attribute at least partially to pandemic-related job loss.

Nearly half of moving companies are booked out at least three weeks further than in previous seasons.

44% of companies are limiting or suspending their services within the state of California .

. Customer complaints about cancellations have risen 250% this season compared with 2019.

Ryan Carrigan, moveBuddha's co-founder and CEO, sees this moving supply shortage as another result of the pandemic that couldn't have been predicted before last year.

Ryan Carrigan, co-founder, and CEO of moveBuddha.com, said, "We are seeing a huge demand for moving company services this year, creating a demand overload sending shockwaves through the industry," says Carrigan. "There is a complex array of factors from the COVID-19 pandemic to the shift to remote work to historic demand for housing. We aren't sure when this will ease up."

As a result of the supply shortage, Carrigan highlights that customer complaints about cancellations have risen 250% this season compared with the previous year.

Carrigan added, "Consumers are understandably frustrated with the lack of options for moving to their new home. This can disrupt new jobs, family obligations, and finances. It's a problem the entire industry is looking to solve."

