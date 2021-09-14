Moving Divisions at Able Set to Buck Traditional Industry Trends

While industry-rough Covid conditions have had a tremendous effect on international moves, Able's International Division is posting record revenues since its inception in 2014. Able International Corporate Sales and Business Development Executive Wayne Chenault is inundated with pent-up demand for relocations. "We are benefitting from a huge uptick in Embassy moves that were on hold for some time, and the demand for overseas corporate moves is keeping us extremely busy at the moment," says Chenault. "We are especially concentrated in areas of Europe and South America right now, and we do not expect this to let up any time soon."

Able recently became a member of The Latin American and Caribbean International Movers Association (LACMA) at the behest of one of its largest clients, and Chenault predicts more business will result from that. "Interaction with more of our industry peers active in this region will only allow the quality work Able does to be more recognized and sought after," he says.

Able Sales and Business Development Manager Kim Dize admits to some unpredictability about how the Commercial Division at Able would perform this year amidst the pandemic but has been pleasantly surprised to see the year over year growth once again achievable. "We are benefitting from a resurging interest in corporate relocations that is volatile," says Dize. "Some companies are moving back into office space while others are moving out because of covid variant concerns."

Able Commercial Customer Service Manager Melissa Carrano is seeing record billing for the company. "In June and July, we recorded all-time revenue highs for the division and September will probably top both figures," she says, "and we do not see this slowing down any time soon."

Typically, the residential sector of the industry is quiet at this time of year as fall descends, but the interest Able is seeing in home relocations is anything but quiet. Able Operations Manager Len Jones is forecasting a busy few months. "Whatever has caused families to speed up their decision-making process regarding relocations has had a huge impact on long distance moves," says Jones. "We have stayed in hiring mode throughout Covid but will be stepping up efforts to accommodate the irregular seasonal trends we are seeing."

Director of International Michele Eckert is looking forward to Able participation in the upcoming International Association of Movers (IAM) Conference in Orlando October 13-16th in order to share best case practices with colleagues and hear how others are doing. "While the conference will have virtual aspects to it, we feel comfortable attending with the rigid safety procedures that will be employed by IAM," she says, "and we want to share what is working for us with others and hear their strategies for the challenges that lie ahead."

Able Co-owner Joe Singleton is overwhelmingly pleased with what he knows is the most competent Leadership Team in the industry and makes expressing regular gratitude for this a priority. "I know not everyone is faring as well as we are right now, so I am thankful for who we have at Able and for what they have achieved in this climate."

SOURCE Able Moving & Storage

