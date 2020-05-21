Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic

PHOENIX, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Day traditionally marks the start of Moving Season in America. Nearly half of residential moves occur between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

Customer safety comes first. Check out the many ways we’re keeping you protected during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Need an easier way to move or store items without the driving, interaction and time constraints? Try U-Box home delivery and pick up.
An easy step-by-step tutorial on how to reserve, pick up and return a U-Haul truck using only your smartphone.
We are so appreciative of our terrific Team Members, who have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 outbreak to ensure our customers receive clean equipment and caring service.
In early March, U-Haul was among the first U.S. companies to provide public assistance during the pandemic, offering 30 days of free self-storage to all students with college IDs whose lives were changed by campuses closing for the spring term. The offer is ongoing at all U-Haul-owned facilities in North America (subject to availability).
Nothing says social distancing like quarterbacking your move from home. Moving supplies, boxes and other items can be delivered to your doorstep when you order online at uhaul.com.
This year is different. More challenging. In many ways. For many people.

Interest rates and gas prices may entice some movers. But others changing addresses this summer don't simply want to move; they have to move. Whether it's a job change, moving closer to loved ones, or just demanding a better living situation – the need for convenient and affordable mobility remains constant.

U-Haul® is here to help. For 75 years, we've been the DIY moving experts. Our mission is to ensure your move goes smoothly, address COVID-19 concerns directly, and protect our millions of customers and 30,000 dedicated Team Members.

What you need to know:

  • U-Haul is OPEN. We're part of America's critical infrastructure providing need-based essential services.
  • Equipment preparation standards have intensified. We're sanitizing steering wheels, door handles, control knobs, keys, seats and seatbelts. Cargo areas are cleaned. Retail stores are sanitized continually. Distancing plans and capacity limits are observed.
  • Moving is allowed and happening in every state. Whether states have reopened or remain in lockdown, there are NO restrictions banning interstate travel.
  • Still concerned about being stopped, delayed or harassed during interstate or highway travel? U-Haul Safe Passage Protection® is now available for $10 on one-way rentals from 10 Northeast states (including New York) to offer peace of mind in heavily impacted regions. The policy offers up to $5,000 in lost wages, food, lodging, medical and rental costs stemming from interference, while providing 24/7 access to U-Haul attorneys.
  • Contactless programs that promote social distancing are embraced. Customers are encouraged to complete online check-in before picking up equipment.

U-Haul Contactless Programs

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7®

Customers pick up and return a truck entirely on their smartphone at any hour thanks to Live Verify℠ online agents.

U-Haul Scan & Go®

Customers scan items in retail showrooms as they shop and pay on their smartphones through the U-Haul app.

U-Box® containers

Can be delivered to a customer's home so they can pack and store, or move, their belongings on their schedule.

MovingHelp.com

Online marketplace where local Moving Help® Service Providers can be hired based on price, hours needed, and 1.7 million unedited customer reviews.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or call 1-800-GO-UHAUL. For customer questions and media requests, email [email protected].

