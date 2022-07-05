Moving Services Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 1.95 billion | Growth in Real Estate Agency to Drive the Market | Technavio

Request Latest Sample Report to learn about additional highlights related to the

Moving Services Market in the US 2022-2026: Scope

The moving services market in the US report covers the following areas:

Moving Services Market in the US 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The moving services market in the US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. A large number of players are present in the market, which offers similar services. The main driver for the moving and relocation services is employment relocation, which is on the rise. Value-added services offered by many vendors include awareness programs for clients regarding the new destination, specialized packaging, and elderly and child care assistance.

The key vendors in the market include AGS Worldwide Movers, ArcBest Corp., Armstrong Relocation and Companies, Arpin Van Lines, Atlas World Group Inc., Beltmann Relocation Group, Coleman World Group, UniGroup CA , U-Pack, and Wheaton World Wide Moving among others.

Moving Services Market in the US 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The growth in real estate agency is one of the key drivers supporting the market. Low mortgage rates, population growth, and a rise in buyer interest are driving the demand for available housing, which will drive the market for relocation services. Apart from offering transportation and packaging services, operators in the sector also offer mortgage services.

The high costs involved with relocation services are challenging the market growth in the US. In addition, with the increase in the number of services requested, the cost is expected to rise. Such challenges will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Moving Services Market in the US 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Residential



Corporate



Military And Government



Others

Type

Full-service Moving



Partial-service Moving

Moving Services Market in the US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist moving services market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the moving services market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the moving services market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of moving services market vendors in the US

Moving Services Market In The US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -3.93 Regional analysis US and Rest of North America Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US and Rest of North America Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGS Worldwide Movers, ArcBest Corp., Armstrong Relocation and Companies, Arpin Van Lines, Atlas World Group Inc., Beltmann Relocation Group, Coleman World Group, UniGroup CA , U-Pack, and Wheaton World Wide Moving Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

***1. Executive Summary

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 01: Parent market

**2.2: Market Characteristics

**2.3 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis : Air Freight and Logistics

*2.3.1 Shippers

*2.3.2 Freight forwarder

*2.3.3 Air freight carrier

*2.3.4 Handling agents

*2.3.5 Consignee

*2.3.6 Industry innovation

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 04: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2020

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 05: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 06: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5 Market Segmentation by End-user

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

Residential

Corporate

Military and government

Others

*Exhibit 09: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by End-user

*Exhibit 10: Comparison by End-user

**5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 11: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 12: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 13: Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 14: Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Military and government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 15: Military and government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 16: Military and government - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 17: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 18: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

*Exhibit 19: Market opportunity by End-user

***6 Market Segmentation by Type

**6.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

Full-service moving

Partial-service moving

*Exhibit 20: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 21: Comparison by Type

**6.3 Full-service moving - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 22: Full-service moving - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 23: Full-service moving - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 Partial-service moving - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Partial-service moving - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 25: Partial-service moving - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 Market opportunity by Type

*Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Type

***7 Customer landscape

**7.1 Overview

*Exhibit 27: Customer landscape

***8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Growth in real estate market

*8.1.2 Rise in overseas employment and immigration

*8.1.3 Increase in corporate relocation

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 High costs involved with relocation services

*8.2.2 Damage during transit and improper packaging of goods

*8.2.3 Difficulty in employee housing for expatriate

*Exhibit 28: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Implementation of CRM and engagement analytics in moving industries

*8.3.2 Increase in short-term assignments

*8.3.3 Niche service offerings by moving companies

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Competitive scenario

**9.2 Vendor landscape

*Exhibit 29: Vendor Landscape

**9.3 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 30: Landscape disruption

**9.4 Industry risks

*Exhibit 31: Industry risks

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 32: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 33: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 AGS Worldwide Movers

*Exhibit 34: AGS Worldwide Movers - Overview

*Exhibit 35: AGS Worldwide Movers - Product and service

*Exhibit 36: AGS Worldwide Movers - Key offerings

**10.4 ArcBest Corp.

*Exhibit 37: ArcBest Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 38: ArcBest Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 39: ArcBest Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 40: ArcBest Corp. - Segment focus

**10.5 Armstrong Relocation and Companies

*Exhibit 41: Armstrong Relocation and Companies - Overview

*Exhibit 42: Armstrong Relocation and Companies - Product and service

*Exhibit 43: Armstrong Relocation and Companies - Key offerings

**10.6 Arpin Van Lines

*Exhibit 44: Arpin Van Lines - Overview

*Exhibit 45: Arpin Van Lines - Product and service

*Exhibit 46: Arpin Van Lines - Key offerings

**10.7 Atlas World Group Inc.

*Exhibit 47: Atlas World Group Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 48: Atlas World Group Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 49: Atlas World Group Inc. - Key offerings

**10.8 Beltmann Relocation Group

*Exhibit 50: Beltmann Relocation Group - Overview

*Exhibit 51: Beltmann Relocation Group - Product and service

*Exhibit 52: Beltmann Relocation Group - Key offerings

**10.9 Coleman World Group

*Exhibit 53: Coleman World Group - Overview

*Exhibit 54: Coleman World Group - Product and service

*Exhibit 55: Coleman World Group - Key offerings

**10.10 UniGroup CA

*Exhibit 56: UniGroup CA - Overview

*Exhibit 57: UniGroup CA - Product and service

*Exhibit 58: UniGroup CA - Key news

*Exhibit 59: UniGroup CA - Key offerings

**10.11 USA Family Moving

*Exhibit 60: USA Family Moving - Overview

*Exhibit 61: USA Family Moving - Product and service

*Exhibit 62: USA Family Moving - Key offerings

**10.12 Wheaton World Wide Moving

*Exhibit 63: Wheaton World Wide Moving - Overview

*Exhibit 64: Wheaton World Wide Moving - Product and service

*Exhibit 65: Wheaton World Wide Moving - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 66: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 67: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 68: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 69: Information sources

