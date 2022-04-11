Moving Services Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 1.95 Bn| The Growth in real estate agency to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Moving Services Market in the US will witness a CAGR of 2.04% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (residential, corporate, military and government, and others) and type (full-service moving and partial service moving). One of the major factors driving the expansion of the moving services market in the United States is the increase in real estate agency.

Vendor Insights 

The Moving Services Market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. 

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.   

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AGS Worldwide Movers
  • ArcBest Corp.
  • Armstrong Relocation and Companies
  • Arpin Van Lines
  • Atlas World Group Inc.
  • Beltmann Relocation Group
  • Coleman World Group
  • UniGroup CA 
  • U-Pack
  • Wheaton World Wide Moving 

Geographical Market Analysis 

Technavio categorizes the moving services market in the US as a part of the global air freight and logistics market within the global Industrials market. In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improving customer service.

The value chain of the air freight and logistics market includes the following core components:

  • Shippers
  • Freight forwarder
  • Air freight carrier
  • Handling agents
  • Consignee
  • Industry innovation 

Key Segment Analysis

The residential segment's market share will expand significantly in the United States. Depending on the distance traveled and the amount of items being carried, full-service or partial-service moving is required for residential relocation. Vendors aid in the sale of the home at a reasonable price, assist with schooling and education and inform clients about the basic facilities and services available in the new place. During the projection period, such services given by vendors through the residential segment will boost the moving services market in the United States.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges: 

One of the important moving services market trends that is helping to market expansion is the deployment of CRM and engagement analytics in the moving industry. Clients are frequently confused by the large choice of facilities offered by moving firms and relocation services. Companies must integrate engagement analytics with customer relationship management (CRM) in order to have effective client interaction and to boost exposure online. This will aid in the company's expansion.

However, one of the reasons impeding the growth of the moving services market in the United States is the high expenses associated with relocation services.

Moving Services Market Scope in the US

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.04%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

-3.93

Regional analysis

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AGS Worldwide Movers, ArcBest Corp., Armstrong Relocation and Companies, Arpin Van Lines, Atlas World Group Inc., Beltmann Relocation Group, Coleman World Group, UniGroup CA , U-Pack, and Wheaton World Wide Moving

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                           

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                Exhibit 01: Parent market

                2.2: Market Characteristics    

                2.3 Value chain analysis           

                                Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis : Air Freight and Logistics

                                2.3.1 Shippers

                                2.3.2 Freight forwarder

                                2.3.3 Air freight carrier

                                2.3.4 Handling agents

                                2.3.5 Consignee

                                2.3.6 Industry innovation

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 04: Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2020 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

                                3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                                3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                                Exhibit 05: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 06: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user                              

                5.1 Market segments

                                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Residential
  • Corporate
  • Military and government
  • Others

                                Exhibit 09: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                5.2 Comparison by End-user  

                                Exhibit 10: Comparison by End-user

                5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026   

                                Exhibit 11: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 12: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026    

                                Exhibit 13: Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 14: Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.5 Military and government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026       

                                Exhibit 15: Military and government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 16: Military and government - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 17: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 18: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.7 Market opportunity by End-user  

                                Exhibit 19: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type                      

                6.1 Market segments

                                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Full-service moving
  • Partial-service moving

                                Exhibit 20: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                6.2 Comparison by Type          

                                Exhibit 21: Comparison by Type

                6.3 Full-service moving - Market size and forecast 2021-2026  

                                Exhibit 22: Full-service moving - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 23: Full-service moving - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.4 Partial-service moving - Market size and forecast 2021-2026             

                                Exhibit 24: Partial-service moving - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 25: Partial-service moving - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.5 Market opportunity by Type          

                                Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape                           

                7.1 Overview

                                Exhibit 27: Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                    

                8.1 Market drivers     

                                8.1.1 Growth in real estate market

                                8.1.2 Rise in overseas employment and immigration

                                8.1.3 Increase in corporate relocation

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1 High costs involved with relocation services

                                8.2.2 Damage during transit and improper packaging of goods

                                8.2.3 Difficulty in employee housing for expatriate

                                Exhibit 28: Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                8.3.1 Implementation of CRM and engagement analytics in moving industries

                                8.3.2 Increase in short-term assignments

                                8.3.3 Niche service offerings by moving companies

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                9.1     Competitive scenario    

                9.2     Vendor landscape           

                                Exhibit 29: Vendor Landscape

                9.3     Landscape disruption    

                                Exhibit 30: Landscape disruption

                9.4     Industry risks    

                                Exhibit 31: Industry risks

10.  Vendor Analysis                              

                10.1  Vendors covered            

                                Exhibit 32: Vendors covered

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors  

                                Exhibit 33: Market positioning of vendors

                10.3 AGS Worldwide Movers

                                Exhibit 34: AGS Worldwide Movers - Overview

                                Exhibit 35: AGS Worldwide Movers - Product and service

                                Exhibit 36: AGS Worldwide Movers - Key offerings

                10.4 ArcBest Corp.     

                                Exhibit 37: ArcBest Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 38: ArcBest Corp. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 39: ArcBest Corp. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 40: ArcBest Corp. - Segment focus

                10.5 Armstrong Relocation and Companies    

                                Exhibit 41: Armstrong Relocation and Companies - Overview

                                Exhibit 42: Armstrong Relocation and Companies - Product and service

                                Exhibit 43: Armstrong Relocation and Companies - Key offerings

                10.6 Arpin Van Lines 

                                Exhibit 44: Arpin Van Lines - Overview

                                Exhibit 45: Arpin Van Lines - Product and service

                                Exhibit 46: Arpin Van Lines - Key offerings

                10.7 Atlas World Group Inc.   

                                Exhibit 47: Atlas World Group Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 48: Atlas World Group Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 49: Atlas World Group Inc. - Key offerings

                10.8 Beltmann Relocation Group         

                                Exhibit 50: Beltmann Relocation Group - Overview

                                Exhibit 51: Beltmann Relocation Group - Product and service

                                Exhibit 52: Beltmann Relocation Group - Key offerings

                10.9 Coleman World Group   

                                Exhibit 53: Coleman World Group - Overview

                                Exhibit 54: Coleman World Group - Product and service

                                Exhibit 55: Coleman World Group - Key offerings

                10.10 UniGroup CA   

                                Exhibit 56: UniGroup CA - Overview

                                Exhibit 57: UniGroup CA - Product and service

                                Exhibit 58: UniGroup CA - Key news

                                Exhibit 59: UniGroup CA - Key offerings

                10.11 USA Family Moving       

                                Exhibit 60: USA Family Moving - Overview

                                Exhibit 61: USA Family Moving - Product and service

                                Exhibit 62: USA Family Moving - Key offerings

                10.12 Wheaton World Wide Moving  

                                Exhibit 63: Wheaton World Wide Moving - Overview

                                Exhibit 64: Wheaton World Wide Moving - Product and service

                                Exhibit 65: Wheaton World Wide Moving - Key offerings

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 Market definition

                                11.1.2 Objectives

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 66: Currency conversion rates for US$

                11.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 67: Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 68: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 69: Information sources

