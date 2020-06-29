Moving to Campus Safely with Collegeboxes Early Delivery Service

"To prevent students from gathering on campus all at once, Collegeboxes is encouraging the use of our Ship-To-School service," said Dain Howell, Director of Collegeboxes. "With the Ship-To-School options, students don't have to load up their car or lug items to the airport.

"The Early Delivery option with our Ship-To-School service is great because we're able to work directly with schools to deliver students' items to their dorm room before they arrive on campus. This will make move-in easier and safer."

Call (866) 269-4887 or email [email protected] for more information.

DISCOUNT CODE: Collegeboxes is offering 10% off shipping on orders that include the Ship-To-School service. Students will enter the promo code "STS2020" on the website, or mention it when calling.

Students who sign up for Ship-To-School at collegeboxes.com can elect to order a Collegeboxes Supply Kit, or use their own boxes. Once items are packed, students will print labels from their Collegeboxes account and schedule the delivery. Items are then shipped to a U-Haul facility near their school until it's time for them to be brought to the student residence.

With Ship-To-School, Collegeboxes can deliver items to hundreds of dorm rooms with only a few workers, preventing students and parents from congregating and risking their health.

"Collegeboxes is changing the way students move," Howell added. "We're reducing the amount of shipments to campus mailrooms. We're reducing the number of vehicles on campus. We're reducing the amount of contact students and parents have with others to keep them safer."

Because Collegeboxes is backed by U-Haul®, whose services are available throughout the U.S., it can assist students at almost every school in the country – from small colleges to the largest universities. And Collegeboxes can be available to help on short notice.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: "Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

