Moving up in rank from 72nd to 66th on the list of top integrators, service providers and IT consultants in North America by services revenue

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle Solutions , a division of Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third Bank"), announced today that it has been named to the 2021 Solution Provider 500 list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. LaSalle placed 66th in CRN's annual ranking, after being 72nd on the 2020 list of the largest technology integrators solution providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995.

"We are immensely proud to have once again been named to CRN's Solution Provider 500 list," said Steven Robb, president of the Solutions Group at LaSalle Solutions. "We keep climbing higher up the list, which is a testament to our ability to evolve alongside our customers each year and face each new challenge as the IT landscape also continues to change. We are working hard and not slowing down as we continue to bring solutions to our customers."

The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at https://www.crn.com/sp-500/sp2021.htm .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, The Channel Company connects and empowers technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, they draw from deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

About LaSalle Solutions

Founded in 1980, LaSalle Solutions is a leading provider of technology lifecycle asset management services. LaSalle enables its customers to improve their technology operations and help them better mitigate and manage risk throughout the IT lifecycle, by enhancing processes, management and reporting for improved ROI. LaSalle Solutions' approach — supported by outstanding customer service and our powerful market-leading cloud-based platform, LAMP — enables customers to obtain better business outcomes through transparency and more reliable data.

LaSalle Solutions is a division of Fifth Third Bank. Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC. Learn more about LaSalle Solutions at lasallesolutions.com.

Contact

Ed Loyd, Director of Public Relations

513-534-6397

[email protected]

SOURCE LaSalle Solutions

Related Links

https://lasallesolutions.com

