Movista Helps Track and Report on Employee Health through the COVID-19 Pandemic

Federal and State Government agencies are passing and implementing new regulations every day. Employers could face customer and employee backlash if they fail to monitor the work environment to the best of their ability. Additionally, there are potential liability elements related to becoming a hot spot. It is hard to imagine a more treacherous position for business. However, some companies are positioned to excel through ingenuity and technology.

"Until a COVID-19 vaccine is readily available, strict workplace guidelines and testing will likely be required in most public-facing workplaces," said Movista CEO Stan Zylowski. "We're hearing a loud cry for a solution to the collection of health-related data and decision-making demands in the market. Consequently, we've pivoted our enterprise-grade, mobile workplace management toolset to help businesses of any size collect and report on employee health data, as it relates to workplace safety."

Movista recently helped one of its largest customers implement this tracking feature for more than 60,000 employees. Before any worker can start their assigned shift, their manager asks them a series of questions related to COVID symptoms and exposure. If the employee indicates they are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to risk, the system restricts them from working that day and instructs the manager on what steps to take. If the employee has not been exposed to risk and is not experiencing symptoms, they are cleared for work. The company also records employee temperatures using touchless thermometers.

All data is available to the company in real-time for compliance reporting both internally and to public health organizations.

While Movista has traditionally focused on the retail industry, this has broad applicability to any company during the pandemic and even after. It is likely that employers will need to continue checking the health status of employees until a vaccine is readily available.

"Movista has a long history of helping the community and moving fast to solve critical business challenges," said Zylowski. "Project Health fills a critical workplace gap that didn't exist a few weeks ago. The truth is that we don't know what business will look like until we have a vaccine. Restaurants may even be required to check customers once dining rooms are open again. No matter which direction things go, we're ready to quickly and efficiently help businesses get a handle on their workplace health reporting."

About Movista

Founded in 2010, Movista Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides the industry's leading mobile-first retail execution and workforce management platform, ONE by Movista. The enterprise platform replaces or integrates a multitude of disparate systems into one user-friendly, mobile interface.

To learn more visit https://explore.movista.com/projecthealth or email [email protected] .

SOURCE Movista

Related Links

movista.com

