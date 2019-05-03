MovoCash Gives Back to the Community at the Cars 'N Copters on the Coast Event
Mobile Payments App, MOVO, is the Official Stage Sponsor for the Festival Benefiting the Huntington Police & Community Foundation
LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVO®, an on demand mobile banking app, today announced it is the official stage sponsor at Cars 'N Copters on the Coast, a free, family-friendly event featuring more than 400 world-class cars and helicopters along with live music performances. This year's headliners include local Southern California talent, Tom Solis and special guest Hip Hop artist, Yung Rugged; proceeds benefit Huntington Police & Community Foundation (HBPCF), a non-profit organization that fosters and enhances a stronger working relationship between the Huntington Beach Police Department and those who live, work, and play there. Cars 'N Copters takes place on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. PDT at 21351 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, Calif. This year, attendees will get a unique opportunity to see a broad selection of rare supercars and hypercars such as Bugattis, Paganis, Mclarens, Koenigseggs, Lamborghinis, Aston Martins and more. In addition, helicopters will be on display to create a true land and air experience.
Participating in Cars 'N Copters for the first time, California-based company MovoCash, Inc. will introduce its on-demand mobile banking app, MOVO, to automotive enthusiasts at the show. MOVO, which was created as an alternative banking solution to facilitate instant payments and peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions through blockchain technology, enables consumers to instantly send and spend funds with no fees. "MovoCash was created to replace debit and prepaid cards with real digital money for fast and safe transactions while offering a cashless solution to our users who are always on the go," said Eric Solis, founder, and chief executive officer of MovoCash. "We are thrilled to be involved with the Cars 'N Copters show and to help support the Huntington Police & Community Foundation (HBPCF), while also offering an easy way for event guests to enjoy the full experience without worrying about carrying cash."
For information about MOVO, please visit https://movo.cash. For more information on Cars 'N Copters visit https://www.carscopterscoast.org/
About MovoCash, Inc.
Founded in 2014, MovoCash, Inc. is a California-based financial technology company that offers a robust e-wallet app, MOVO®. MOVO empowers customers to instantly send and spend money right from a mobile phone, even without a bank account. Unlike major competitors, MOVO accounts are FDIC insured through the issuing bank and offer unique fraud protection features like MovoCoin®, which provides an instant digital debit card that protects a user's primary banking information. The MOVO® Digital Prepaid Visa® Card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank (Member FDIC) pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. "Metropolitan Commercial Bank" and "Metropolitan" are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank ©2014.
