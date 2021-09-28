MOXĒ Donates Portion of Sales to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOXĒ is pleased to announce their donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - an organization dedicated to mental health education programs, treatment programs for survivors, and promoting awareness of mental health and the different ways we can prevent suicide.

On September 9th, MOXĒ started their campaign of donating $10 for each individual order placed on that day, through September 10th, the National Day of Suicide Prevention.

MOXĒ strives to improve people's mindsets through aromatherapy products that are made to uplift your mood or help you feel at peace. "Contributing to a cause focused on mental health and suicide prevention seemed like a no-brainer, given our dedication to personal well being," says Josh Matzkin, CEO of MOXĒ.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is a voluntary health organization that focuses on taking action against one of our nation's leading causes of death. AFSP's mission is to save lives and be a pillar of hope to those affected by suicide through a culture that is focused on mental health awareness and providing support to all.

"We knew on national Suicide Prevention Day, we had to participate and support this cause and get involved with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention," says Kirby Drake, spokesperson for the company, adding that their business truly cares about the mental health of their customers, and of all people .

About MOXĒ

MOXĒ is here to help you by creating earth-friendly and natural aromatherapy products for every step of your day. We believe aromatherapy is more than just a good smell. It's the gateway to improving your mind, body, and soul.

