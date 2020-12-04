Moxa and Allied Electronics Partner To Enable Industrial Automation With Enhanced Connectivity Solutions For Harsh Environments

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Faced with harsh operating conditions, and an increased demand for remote monitoring and automation during the global COVID-19 pandemic, industrial customers need edge connectivity, industrial computing and network infrastructure solutions that can establish and maintain secure connectivity in the face of moisture, extreme heat, freezing temperatures, vibration, and more. That's why Allied Electronics & Automation and global connectivity leader Moxa have partnered to make more than 1,000 industrial communications products, including ethernet switches, protocol converters, and routers rated for performance in harsh environments newly available as part of Allied's ready-to-ship inventory.

New product lines available through Allied include Moxa's EDS-2000 series of unmanaged ethernet switches which feature up to 16 ethernet ports and two gigabit combo ports to meet ever-growing needs for additional nodes and bandwidth. EDS-2000 series plug-and-play switches are slim enough to fit into crowded control cabinets, and allow for simply configured deployment or upgrading of existing devices.

"Capitalizing on more than 30 years of experience developing connectivity infrastructure, Moxa components are the backbone of rugged and reliable networks that connect more than 65 million devices across the manufacturing, oil and gas, power, rail, marine and transportation sectors," said Joel Kelsen, Channel Division Manager at Moxa Americas. "We are excited to pair our expertise in industrial connectivity with Allied's world-class distribution capability and customer service to help customers address networking challenges and move their operations forward into a more efficient digital future."

Allied's partnership with Moxa is part of its ongoing effort to deliver even greater selection and service to customers. The company has recently doubled the capacity of its Fort Worth distribution center, added more than 10,000 new product lines, and debuted more than 50 new suppliers to date in 2020. Customers also benefit from tens of thousands of 360-degree high-resolution images, more than 1.1 million up-to-date product data sheets, expert advice on a wide range of topics, and a connection to the company's global DesignSpark online engineering community.

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical, and maintenance products from more than 500 world-class suppliers. With sales offices across the Americas, a focus on digital customer experience, 99 percent ship-to-order accuracy, and more than 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers, and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Moxa

Moxa is a leader in edge connectivity, industrial computing, and network infrastructure solutions for enabling connectivity for the Industrial Internet of Things. With over 30 years of industry experience, Moxa has connected more than 65 million devices worldwide and has a distribution and service network to serve customers in more than 80 countries.

