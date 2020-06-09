MoxiWorks and 1000watt partner to bring real estate brokerages better web design, stronger messaging

SEATTLE and PORTLAND, Ore., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MoxiWorks , a leading real estate technology platform provider, and 1000watt , a creative and marketing agency dedicated to real estate, have announced a partnership to provide real estate brokerage companies with web design and messaging services that will strengthen their value proposition and create competitive advantage.

Under terms of the partnership agreement, MoxiWorks clients who are looking to further enhance their website may elect to upgrade to a design created by 1000watt's award-winning design team. The upgrade also includes positioning and value proposition copy for the website homepage. Both design and copy will be informed by a discovery workshop conducted by 1000watt.

"MoxiWebsites gives brokerages, and their offices, teams, and agents an easy-to-use intuitive website builder that gives them control of their website, collects leads and builds their brand," said York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks. "Partnering with 1000watt gives our clients the opportunity to take it a step further by building a website that sets them apart and immediately communicates their value with the help of the renowned experts at 1000watt."

"This partnership furthers 1000watt's mission to help good companies articulate their value more effectively and differentiate through superior design, a challenge many brokerages have struggled to meet due, in part, to web platforms that place them in 'digital handcuffs,'" said Brian Boero, CEO of 1000watt. "The MoxiWorks platform and team have demonstrated their ability and willingness to support their clients in upgrading their public websites by implementing the work of our team at high fidelity, which is music to our ears."

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves more than 260 brokerages and 340,000 agents nationwide accounting for more than 13% of U.S. real estate transactions. MoxiWorks' customer retention over the past seven years stands proudly at 96%. Their integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that increases agents' repeat and referral business by 54%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. The open platform known as the MoxiCloud has tools from more than 50 partners that integrate to create unique brokerage solutions. Find more information at moxiworks.com .

About 1000watt

1000watt is a creative marketing agency that provides design and strategic marketing services to the housing industry. The firm works with real estate brokerages, real estate franchisors, mortgage companies, homebuilders, real estate teams and real estate tech companies. The company is based in Portland, OR, and Oakland, CA. Learn more about 1000watt at 1000watt.net .

