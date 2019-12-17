MoxiWorks Selected as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Technology Partner

SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties has chosen MoxiWorks, the leading real estate technology platform, as their technology partner, launching January 2020. This partnership will provide the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties with MoxiWorks' best-in-class MoxiPresent CMA, MoxiEngage CRM, MoxiHub intranet, and MoxiTalent.

"After careful consideration, we have chosen to begin 2020 partnering with MoxiWorks, to empower our sales associates with a best-in-class real estate CRM and suite of solutions," said Dan Forsman, President and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. "It is clear that MoxiWorks is the most effective platform to help real estate agents increase their per-person productivity and that is why we have chosen them as our partner."

With its recent acquisition of Imprev, MoxiWorks supports 260 brokerages and 340,000 agents with its suite of technology. With the highest agent adoption rate in the industry, agents on average see a 54% increase in repeat and referral business using the MoxiCloud.

"We're thrilled to be working with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties to adopt the MoxiCloud for their agents," said York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks. "With our ultimate goal to enable agents to spend more time nurturing client relationships, we know this will be a meaningful partnership all around and we can't wait to get started."

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties joins several other sister companies in the industry already seeing success with MoxiWorks including Long & Foster Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago (formerly KoenigRubloff), Intero Real Estate Services, Ebby Halliday Realtors, and Chase International to name a few.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties has over 1,650 associates and 26 locations across the Greater Metro Atlanta and North Georgia area. The company generated over $4 Billion in sales volume and 12,016 transaction sides in 2018. Trendgraphix reports that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is ranked #1 in home sales for the Greater Metro Atlanta area. Led by President and CEO Dan Forsman, the organization offers a full suite of real estate services including residential real estate, luxury real estate, new homes services, condo/ high-rise services, commercial real estate, corporate relocation, property management, mortgage lending, title and settlement services, home warranties and insurance. Equal Housing Opportunity. Visit www.BHHSGA.com.

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves over 260 brokerages and 340,000 agents nationwide that account for more than 13% of the transactions in the U.S. MoxiWorks' customer retention over the past seven years stands proudly at 96%. Their integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that increases agents' repeat and referral business by 54%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. The open platform known as the MoxiCloud has tools from more than 50 partners that integrate to create unique brokerage solutions. MoxiWorks also powers the LeadingRE Cloud. Find more information at moxiworks.com .

MoxiWorks – Let's sell more homes together

