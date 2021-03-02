Moz Announces World-Class Speaker Lineup for 16th Annual MozCon

SEATTLE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moz , Inc., the leader in search engine optimization technology, today announced the speaker lineup for the 16th annual MozCon , the leading SEO conference. This three-day virtual event includes over 20 SEO and digital marketing leaders with unmatched expertise and diverse backgrounds who are prepared to share new strategic visions and tactics to help navigate the challenges and opportunities of digital marketing in 2021.

"MozCon is one of the best opportunities to meet or reconnect with the people who are making real, positive change in the SEO industry through new perspectives, strategies and methods," said Sarah Bird , CEO of Moz. "Last year, we pivoted to a virtual environment without losing the strong sense of community we all expect from MozCon, all while doubling our registrants from previous years. We're, once again, planning to bring MozCon into the homes of thousands of people worldwide, introducing new, up-and-coming names alongside veterans who each have their own expertise and stories to tell."



Marketers of all backgrounds attend MozCon to hear sessions on SEO, search marketing, mobile, conversion optimization, local search and more. Emceed by Moz's own, Cyrus Shepard , speakers from the 16th annual event currently include:



For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit Moz.com/mozcon

About Moz

Moz is the most trusted authority in online search with powerful SEO and Local Search platforms to help marketers improve the position of their brands, business locations and competitive rank in search results. Moz's platforms are powered by world-class quality data, both robust and fresh enough to serve as the foundation upon which crucial business decisions are made. For both large enterprises looking to gain an edge in the increasingly complex and ever-changing world of search or an agency seeking an SEO platform to accelerate client growth, Moz has a solution. Check it out at www.moz.com.



Media Contact

Jake Doll

BLASTmedia for Moz

[email protected]

317-806-1900 x. 119

SOURCE Moz

Related Links

https://moz.com

