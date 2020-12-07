MozaicID MCR Sales Continue as the U.S. Coast Guard TWIC Reader Rule Enforcement Date Approaches

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MozaicID Mobile Credential Reader sales continue as ports work to meet compliance with the U.S. Coast Guard Reader Rule by December 31, 2020. All ports that fail to meet full compliance with the TWIC Reader Rule may be liable to the United States for civil penalty.

The MozaicID MCR is the preferred Mobile TWIC Reader that is in full compliance with the U.S Coast Guard TWIC Reader Rule. MozaicID provides U.S. TWIC Reader Rule compliance solutions via the MozaicID MCR product for ports from coast to coast, including Port of Galveston, Canaveral Port Authority, Georgia Port Authority and many more. See the MozaicID MCR in action here: https://vimeo.com/483576921

The Reader Rule applies to facilities and vessels certified to carry over 1,000 passengers and requires owners and operators to "conduct electronic inspections of Transportation Worker Identification Credentials (TWICs) as an access control measure." Learn more about the requirements for the TWIC Reader Rule here: https://www.dco.uscg.mil/Portals/9/NMC/pdfs/announcements/2020/MSIB-13-20-change-1.pdf

About MozaicID

MozaicID has developed groundbreaking, integrated security solutions, providing identity verifications for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies. The premier product, the MozaicID MCR is the leading solution on the market providing assured smartcard authentication and identity verification. Operating as a stand-alone product that requires zero connectivity during normal credential reading operations. MozaicID is an industry innovator within the security ecosphere with access to the most up-to-date resources and technologies. For more information, visit www.MozaicID.com

