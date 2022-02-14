MozaicID Partners with AK9I™ to Deploy K9 Covid Testing Solution

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MozaicID is partnering with American K-9 Interdiction, LLC.™ (AK9I™) to provide a health testing solution through the use of the Covid Detector Dog program and the MozaicID K9 Covid Test Solution (M-K9CT), a MozaicID engineered application. This partnership proposes a secure solution to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 by accurately detecting up to 20 SARS-CoV-2 samples in less than 30 seconds.

MozaicID partners with American K-9 Interdiction, LLC.™ to provide Covid-19 Testing solution that rapidly identifies and notifies an individual of their Covid-19 testing status.

The M-K9CT works directly with AK9I™ Covid Detector Dog program to offer a rapid and secure Covid Testing and Communication solution that identifies and notifies an individual of their Covid-19 testing status. The M-K9CT safeguards all Personal Identifiable Information (PII) through the use of a barcode for testing candidates. Test results are sent directly to the testing candidate's mobile phones within minutes of the test.

AK9I™ currently stands as the only nationally accredited K9 training institution in the country, assigned by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). In August 2021, they successfully completed the testing phase of the Covid Detector Dog program after a six-month period focusing on extensive research, training and development. Trainers from AK9I™ trained three canines to successfully identify and discriminate which samples were positive for Covid-19 and which ones were negative. The dogs achieved an impressive 97% accuracy rate in identifying positive Covid-19 samples. Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, VA hosted the first deployment of the M-K9CT application along with AK9I™ Covid Detector Dog program on February 12th.

The application is suitable for all large venues in need of trusted K9 Covid testing and is available for immediate deployment.

To learn more about the MozaicID-K9CT Solution for your organization, visit https://www.mozaicid.com/.

About MozaicID

MozaicID has developed groundbreaking, integrated security solutions, providing identity verifications for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies. The premier product, the MozaicID MCR is the leading solution on the market providing assured smartcard authentication and identity verification. Operating as a stand-alone product that requires zero connectivity during normal credential reading operations. MozaicID is an industry innovator within the security ecosphere with access to the most up-to-date resources and technologies. For more information, visit www.MozaicID.com.

