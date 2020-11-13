MOZAIK Philanthropy Launches The NEW ECONOMY Fund for Social Enterprise Organizations and Entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MOZAIK Philanthropy , a national foundation committed to democratizing philanthropy, has announced the NEW ECONOMY Flow Fund to support groundbreaking for-purpose/for-profit social enterprise organizations and entrepreneurial changemakers working to advance a just, sustainable, and equitable economy in the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area.

The $70,000 fund will support innovative social enterprise organizations with a 501(c)3 nonprofit status, or a fiscal sponsor, working to deliver social, environmental, or economic returns through a sustainable revenue-generating business model. The fund is also open to individual social entrepreneurs with an innovative social enterprise idea, working to bring their plan to life.

"Social enterprise and entrepreneurial changemakers work to solve critical social problems and address basic unmet needs in their communities through innovation. Their entrepreneurial endeavors create systems change through regenerative economics, and thereby, improve underserved communities, causes, markets, and movements," said Keely Badger, MOZAIK's Executive Director.

The NEW ECONOMY Flow Fund is open to all applicants within the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area. The deadline to submit a proposal for funding is December 7th, 2020. All proposals will be evaluated by a review board of flow funders, drawn from both nonprofit and business leaders, and selected by MOZAIK Philanthropy for their knowledge and expertise in the fields of social entrepreneurship, sustainable development, and grassroots community-building. Multiple grants will be awarded up to $10,000 per organization, or individual, and dispersed in January 2021.

"NEW ECONOMY was created to acknowledge that the business world and the nonprofit world are not mutually exclusive. In fact, their collaboration is more needed than ever to create inclusive, sustainable, and accountable capitalism," said Daria Mashouf, MOZAIK's Director of Development.

The fund will support innovative social enterprise models in the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area that balance both their mission and margin objectives, in particularly creative and compelling ways.

To submit to NEW ECONOMY, please visit: https://bit.ly/NewEconomyLA

About MOZAIK Philanthropy

MOZAIK's mission is to explore and model new practices in philanthropy with disruptive, creative, and catalytic potential. In 2020, the organization invited communities to help govern its grant-making decisions, democratizing access to the foundation's philanthropic equity, while exploring new modes of participatory, inclusionary, and socially innovative grantmaking.

