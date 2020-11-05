Mozambique Construction Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025, Featuring Profiles of Key Players DECO Construction LDA, Stefanutti Stocks Mozambique LDA, Aecom Africa Mozambique LDA and More

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mozambique Construction Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With offshore gas discoveries in Mozambique's Rovuma Basin estimated at 100 trillion cubic feet, and with massive infrastructure projects worth up to US$30 billion having broken ground or currently under planning, the country has been described by the African Development Bank as one of the most dynamic economies on the African continent. Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mozambique's GDP was expected to rise by 5.5% in 2020.



Infrastructure spend has rallied on the back of huge investments allocated to infrastructure projects designed to support the country's rapidly developing oil and gas, and mining sectors. It is estimated that projects totalling almost US$30 billion are currently in the pipeline. There are also massive ancillary and downstream opportunities attached to the gas development projects and it is estimated that actual infrastructure spend will reach around US$6 billion per annum by 2025 as new mega-projects continue to break ground.



The complexity of infrastructure required to support the oil & gas and mining sector developments and the stringent demands of multinationals for high standard construction in the country has locked out many local firms that lack the capacity, thus opening up the market to foreign firms predominantly from Portugal and South Africa.



This report includes 70 pages of an overview of the state of the construction industry in Mozambique - analysing the impact of regulatory changes, the macroeconomic outlook, and the political outlook.



The report also contains competitive intelligence on opportunities in various sectors and details and contact information for key players in Mozambique's construction industry.



Key Features

The Mozambique Construction Market Report describes the size and structure of the industry and assesses the competitive landscape and key challenges to entering the market.

The Report includes an analysis of the major strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT analysis) within the Kenya construction industry and the wider Mozambique political, economic and business environment.

construction industry and the wider political, economic and business environment. The Report gives an independent assessment of the current situation of the market and illustrates possible strategies and potential market positions of your competitors and partners.

The Report provides key input data for successful budgetary and planning in the Mozambique infrastructure market.

infrastructure market. The Report identifies influencing factors and Mozambique specific issues, major infrastructure deficit, main government infrastructure programmes and private sector investment opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Overview of The Mozambique Construction Market

2.1. Performance of The Mozambique Construction Market

2.2. Economic Overview of Mozambique

2.3. Geography

2.4. Spending on Construction

2.5. Drivers for Investment In Construction

2.6. Tender Price and Construction Cost Trends



3. Market Opportunities and Challenges

3.1. Transport

3.2. Energy/Power

3.3. Water Supply and Treatment

3.4. Healthcare

3.5. Residential Buildings

3.6. Commercial Buildings

3.7. Retail (Shopping Centres etc)

3.8. Mining and Natural resources

3.9. Challenges



4. How Mozambique's Construction Market Operates

4.1. Procurement Routes

4.2. Industry Supply Chain

4.3. Competition

4.4. Labour Resources

4.5. Opportunities for Foreign Firms and Professionals

4.6. Contracts and Dispute Resolution

4.7. Case Studies of Foreign Firms Operating In Kenya Construction Industry

4.8. Main Government Clients and Sectors to Target

4.9. Construction Permits - Procedure, Time and Cost



5. Doing Business In Mozambique

5.1. Licensing

5.2. Language

5.3. Dealing with Corruption

5.4. Recruiting and Retaining Staff

5.5. Health and Safety



6. Future Outlook

6.1. Construction Industry Forecast

6.2. Macroeconomic Outlook

6.3. Political Outlook



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Industry Associations



9. Company Profiles



10. Appendices

10.1. Investment Opportunities in Mozambique's Construction Sector



11. Sources/References

Companies Mentioned

Aecom Africa Mozambique LDA

Anhui Foreign Economic Construction (Group) Co Ltd

Aurecon Mozambique LDA

CETA, Engenharia e Construcao

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC)

DECO Construction LDA

Mota-Engil Mozambique LDA

Opway Engenharia Sociedade De Construcoes Mozambique

Sogea Satom Kenya - Vinci Construction

Stefanutti Stocks Mozambique LDA

Turner & Townsend (T&T)

