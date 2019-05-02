MoZeus Worldwide Announces New Agreement with U.S. Cellular

ATLANTA, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoZeus Worldwide, a leading provider of data-driven experiential marketing technology, announced a new agreement with U.S. Cellular in order to enhance U.S. Cellular's experiential data capture and analytics program.

U.S. Cellular will utilize MoZeus' state-of-the-art lead generation and engagement platform to capture and increase qualified consumer leads at all U.S. Cellular experiential events (e.g. fairs, festivals, professional sports, trade shows) and participating online activities (e.g. sweepstakes).

MoZeus' proprietary platform equips U.S. Cellular with a cutting-edge solution that includes:

RFID / QR Code Scanning

Pre-Event Registration

Onsite Check-In and Registration

Digital Lead Capture and Qualification

Personalized Attendee Content Landing Page (Microsites)

Gamification & Prize Management

Immersive Digital Engagement Technologies

Real-Time Reporting & Analytics

Data Modeling & Visualization

Customized Data Exports

Social Media Integration/Visualization

Post Event Re-Engagement Plans

"We now see experiential and event marketing tactics being measured and held to the same expectations as other mediums of marketing. The purchase funnel is no longer linear," says Scott Sheppard, CEO of MoZeus. "With consumer data being collected in multiple places/channels, MoZeus' proven methodology and infrastructure connects U.S. Cellular data and analytics with current automation and CRM systems for a holistic picture of their buyers - including unique capabilities to measure program effectiveness, inform business & consumer intelligence and influence go-forward decision making."

"Our experiential team was seeking a dedicated technology expert we could trust to build and maintain a fully-integrated, multi-dimensional engagement platform - and MoZeus has proven to be just that," said Becky Kruse, senior manager of sponsorships at U.S. Cellular. "Given their strong alignment with our focus on providing an unmatched wireless experience, we look forward to a very successful, long-term relationship."

