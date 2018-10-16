MP2 Energy, A Subsidiary Of Shell Energy North America, Launches Renewable Energy Stem Resource For K-5 Schools

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MP2 Energy, a subsidiary of Shell Energy North America, today launches Energy Academy, a new educational website aimed at helping K-5 students better understand the complex world of renewable energy. Energy Academy is a fully interactive resource that will also focus on key STEM concepts. Energy Academy will serve as a resource for teachers, as well.

The resource is designed to help students understand more about energy concepts and the role renewable energy plays in their everyday lives through interactive quizzes, engaging lessons and group activities. For teachers, Energy Academy can be utilized as a flexible resource, filled with quizzes and complete lesson plans for classroom use. Energy Academy is also fully aligned with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills for Kindergarten through 5th Grade Science, so participating students can meet corresponding TEKS requirements.

"Energy Academy is a much-needed, immersive academic experience that will help students explore and learn more about Earth's renewable resources," said Kevin Boudreaux, Vice President of Solar Operations for MP2 Energy. "We are proud to support this project, and we believe schools will greatly benefit from the rich materials developed in conjunction with Disco Learning Media and HandBuiltBrands."

Energy Academy is part of the MP2 Energy Solar for Schools program and will align education with onsite solar installations. Because schools have electricity usage profiles that align perfectly with onsite solar installations, MP2 often works with them to realize greater savings that can help to offset costs associated with going solar.

Energy Academy is owned and sponsored by MP2 Energy. Austin-based education agency, Disco Learning Media (a division of ProBility Media Corporation), authored the instructional content and Houston-based HandBuiltBrands custom designed and developed the website for MP2 Energy.

To learn more, visit www.mp2energyacademy.com/.

About MP2 Energy:

MP2 Energy, a Shell Energy North America subsidiary, is a full-service energy company providing energy solutions in all aspects of the power market. The top-tier company integrates capabilities across its core services from plant development, plant management, demand response, and retail electric supply to the end-use customer. MP2 Energy provides retail power solutions and demand response services to public entities across the Country, including Independent School Districts in Texas. MP2's Energy growing solar platform provides sustainable and long-term energy solutions for public entities. For more information, visit www.mp2energy.com.

About Disco Learning Media:

Disco Learning Media, a creative education agency, eCourse developer and digital publisher, is a subsidiary of ProBility Media Corporation (OTCQB: PBYA). Their innovative services and products are used by clients in the academic, corporate and government markets. For more information, visit http://www.getdis.co.

About HandBuiltBrands:

HandBuiltBrands is a Houston marketing boutique offering three specialized programs for growing businesses to be seen more, generate more revenue, sell more, improve customers' first impression, increase calls and traffic, and increase new customers. These three proven programs are: Custom 3D Animations that explain technical process and sell, Custom Website Design and Wordpress Development and the Google Maps Boost. For more information, visit https://handbuiltbrands.com.

