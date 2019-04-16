MP2 Energy Receives Accolades For Standout Performance

HOUSTON, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MP2 Energy, a subsidiary of Shell Energy North America, has been recognized by Energy Research Consulting Group (ERCG) for its excellence in the power and renewables industries. The Houston-based electricity provider earned the number one spot in both "Overall Satisfaction" and "Ease of Doing Business" this year in ERCG's annual survey that assesses companies in retail energy markets and reviews the value they offer based on categories such as execution speed, consistency, market knowledge and competitive pricing.

MP2 Energy's rank in both categories showed improvements from the previous year, moving from second and seventh on the list, respectively, to the coveted top spots. The company was also ranked second for "Customer Service," reflecting its commitment to customer satisfaction year over year.

"We are honored to be ranked #1 for overall satisfaction and ease of doing business this year because this recognition reflects that we are staying true to our core values as a company," says Matthew Adams, President of MP2 Energy. "Building relationships with our clients is at the heart of our philosophy and will continue to be our number one priority as we continue to expand our offerings."

To recognize the businesses that meet its high standards and offer the highest quality to their customers, ERCG conducts numerous survey-based studies on competitive retail energy market participants, including their annual survey to assess aggregators, brokers and consultants (ABCs) in the retail energy markets (REMs). With their industry-leading survey response counts, ERCG's results are the most definitive and representative in the market today.

Since 2009, MP2 Energy has prioritized customer satisfaction in its overall business philosophy and continues to stay committed to offering every client exceptional service.

For more information about MP2 Energy, visit its website at https://www.mp2energy.com/.

About MP2 Energy and Shell Energy North America:

MP2 Energy, a Shell Energy North America subsidiary, is a full-service energy company providing energy solutions in all aspects of the power market. The top-tier company integrates capabilities across its core services from plant development, plant management, demand response, and retail electric supply to the end-use customer. MP2 Energy provides retail power solutions and demand response services to public entities across the Country. MP2 Energy's growing solar platform provides sustainable and long-term energy solutions. For more information, visit www.mp2energy.com

With regional offices throughout the US and Canada, Shell Energy North America and its subsidiaries trade and market natural gas, wholesale power, environmental and risk management products with counterparties and customers throughout the region. Customers include large commercial and industrial users, local gas distribution companies, electric utilities, independent power producers, energy aggregators, oil and gas producers, municipalities, and rural electric cooperatives, and Shell Energy North America consistently ranks within the top three gas and power marketers in North America.

About ERCG:

Energy Research Consulting Group (ERCG) provides business intelligence and consulting services to energy market participants on entry strategies, investment opportunities, and market & policy dynamics. For more information about ERCG's experience, research and consulting offerings please visit: www.ercg-us.com

SOURCE MP2 Energy

Related Links

http://www.mp2energy.com

