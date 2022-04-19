mParticle Rounds Out Executive Team with Three New Appointments

Leader in customer data infrastructure completes the executive team with new Chief People, Marketing, and Operations Officers.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle, the leader in customer data infrastructure, today announced appointments for three new executive leadership positions. Barbie Brewer has been named the new Chief People Officer, Jason Seeba as Chief Marketing Officer, and Bonney Pelley as Chief Operating Officer. These strategic hires will help guide mParticle as it continues to accelerate growth.

mParticle

"The market for trusted customer data infrastructure is universal, and I couldn't be more excited to work with Barbie, Bonney, and Jason as we reach new heights in the business," said Michael Katz, co-founder, and CEO of mParticle. "Our people are our biggest advantage, and adding three incredible executives to an already world class team is really exciting."

Barbie Brewer has assumed the new role of Chief People Officer. She has over 20 years of experience in human resources and building corporate cultures. Previously, Barbie served as a VP of HR at Netflix during their formative years, and went on to become Chief People Officer at Gitlab and ClickUp. Barbie holds a bachelor's degree from Santa Clara University .

has assumed the new role of Chief People Officer. She has over 20 years of experience in human resources and building corporate cultures. Previously, Barbie served as a VP of HR at Netflix during their formative years, and went on to become Chief People Officer at Gitlab and ClickUp. Barbie holds a bachelor's degree from . Bonney Pelley will take the reins as mParticle's Chief Operating Officer. She comes to the company from New Relic, where she served as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Operations for the past 6.5 years, and brings more than 25 years of senior management experience. In addition, Bonney holds a bachelor's degree from Harvard University .

will take the reins as mParticle's Chief Operating Officer. She comes to the company from New Relic, where she served as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Operations for the past 6.5 years, and brings more than 25 years of senior management experience. In addition, Bonney holds a bachelor's degree from . Jason Seeba has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Before joining mParticle, Jason was Senior Vice President of Marketing for eightfold.ai. He also has held senior marketing management roles for Dynamic Signal and Bloomreach. Jason holds a bachelor's degree and an MBA from Azusa Pacific University .

mParticle had previously announced a $150M fundraise in October 2021 led by Permira on the heels of strong growth and product innovation. The new appointments strengthen a leadership team, already composed of executives from Twilio, Amazon, and Okta to name a few.

mParticle helps teams tame data chaos in order to successfully execute their digital strategies and accelerate growth. Today, brands have to keep their data and systems connected in order to keep pace with their customers but given the rate of change within the digital ecosystem, and regulatory environments, that puts considerable pressure on teams ability to execute. mParticle makes it easy for teams to protect data quality, governance, and improve customer data connectivity in service of executing their personalization and growth strategies.

About mParticle

mParticle makes it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. Teams across companies like NBCUniversal, JetBlue, Venmo, Spotify, and Airbnb use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

Media Contact



Carrie Sams

[email protected]

Firecracker PR

1-888-317-4687 ext. 703

SOURCE mParticle