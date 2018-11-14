MPC Container Ships ASA Reports Q3 and Nine Month 2018 Results

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Q3 and nine month 2018 results:

MPC Container Ships ASA ("MPCC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group") today published its interim financial report for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2018. The Group succeeded in realising a net profit of USD 3.5 million for Q1 – Q3 2018.

Total revenue was USD 55.8 million in Q3 2018, compared to USD 46.9 million in Q2 2018. For Q3 YTD 2018, total revenue was USD 131.0 million .

in Q3 2018, compared to in Q2 2018. For Q3 YTD 2018, total revenue was . EBITDA were USD 14.6 million in Q3 2018, compared to USD 13.3 million in Q2 2018. For Q3 YTD 2018, EBITDA were USD 35.8 million .

in Q3 2018, compared to in Q2 2018. For Q3 YTD 2018, EBITDA were . Average time charter equivalent ("TCE") was USD 10,230 per day in Q3 2018 ( USD 9,841 per day in Q2 2018) and USD 9,881 per day in Q3 YTD 2018.

As of 30 September 2018, the Group has acquired and taken over 69 container vessels, whereof 61 are fully consolidated and eight are operated in a joint venture.

Contemplated share buy-back programme:

Due to current market conditions, the Company intends to explore a share buy-back programme and to present a detailed plan of progress in an extraordinary general meeting in early 2019. A summon to an extraordinary general meeting will follow in due course.

About MPC Container Ships ASA:

MPC Container Ships ASA (ticker code "MPCC") was formed in April 2017. Its main activity is to own and operate a portfolio of container ships with a focus on the feeder segment between 1,000 and 3,000 TEU. The Company is registered and has its business office in Oslo, Norway. For more information, please see our webpage: www.mpc-container.com

