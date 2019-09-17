MPCC Joins the Trident Alliance and Secures Scrubber Charters in Preparation for IMO2020

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MPC Container Ships ASA (the "Company") is pleased to announce its enrolment in the Trident Alliance, a coalition of shipping owners and operators who share a common interest in effective, transparent enforcement of global sulphur regulations for the benefit of the environment, human health and responsible businesses. Trident Alliance members contribute their reputations, resources, access and competence to promote strategies that contribute to the vision of robust enforcement.

CEO Constantin Baack comments in relation to the announcement: "Joining the Trident Alliance allows us to align our company with an important network of like-minded industry peers, and support industry-wide calls for effective and transparent enforcement around the world."

As previously announced, the Company will take a balanced approach to the sulphur oxide emissions regulation by way of operating 58 vessels on compliant fuel while retrofitting a carefully selected 10 vessels with exhaust gas cleaning systems ("scrubbers"). The Company is pleased to report that for the first 3 vessels the scrubber retrofitting and commissioning has been successfully completed. The retrofitting programme is scheduled to be completed during H2 2019.

Furthermore, for 8 out of the 10 vessels that will be equipped with scrubbers, the Company has concluded charter parties with major operators for periods of 2-3 years at attractive base rates plus a savings sharing mechanism.

Please refer to the updated vessel employment overview made available on the Fleet subpage of the Company's webpage.

Further information and contact:

ir@mpc-container.com

About MPC Container Ships ASA:

MPC Container Ships ASA (ticker code "MPCC") was formed in April 2017. Its main activity is to own and operate a portfolio of container ships with a focus on the feeder segment between 1,000 and 3,000 TEU. The Company is registered and has its business office in Oslo, Norway. For more information, please see our webpage: www.mpc-container.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mpc-container-ships-asa/r/mpcc-joins-the-trident-alliance-and-secures-scrubber-charters-in-preparation-for-imo2020,c2905985

SOURCE MPC Container Ships ASA