MPE Partners Announces Investment in 80/20 Inc.

CLEVELAND and BOSTON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") today announced an investment in 80/20 Inc. ("80/20" or "the Company"), a world-class originator and manufacturer of aluminum T-slotted building systems for various applications and end-markets. MPE Partners' investment positions 80/20 Inc. for accelerated growth, ensuring the Company remains an industry leader, world class employer of choice, and committed partner to all customers.

"Our investment in 80/20 is an investment in the incredible people that comprise the Company and the work they do each and every day," said Karen Tuleta, Partner at MPE. "80/20 has a proven track record of excellence and we look forward to helping them achieve their next phase of growth."

Joe Machado, Partner at MPE, added "The goal of our partnership is to accentuate their brand, capabilities, product offering, and customer and distributor relationships to further the momentum and cement 80/20's position as the industry leader."

Founded by entrepreneur Don Wood in 1989, 80/20 Inc. develops and facilitates multifunction building systems to construct virtually anything that can be used anywhere. With a catalog of over 8,500 innovative products, 80/20 Inc. provides solutions for automation, machine frames, enclosures, displays, workstations, and more.

"This is an incredible opportunity for 80/20. With MPE's investment we have access to financial and operational resources that will propel us to be an even better partner to our customers and distributors while we carry Don Wood's legacy forward," said Patrick Buesching, President and CEO, 80/20 Inc. "80/20 was founded on the belief that we should always strive for improvement and find opportunities to evolve and become even better so we can do more for our customers. This is the next step on the path to achieving more."

Antares, Churchill Asset Management, and Manulife Investment Management provided financing to support the transaction. BakerHostetler served as legal counsel for MPE Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About 80/20 Inc.

Located in Columbia City, Indiana, 80/20 Inc. is the originator and manufacturer of "The Industrial Erector Set®," a modular T-slot aluminum building system for various applications and end markets. From light to heavy-duty, 80/20's products provide the perfect solution for automation challenges, robotic support, machine frames, guarding, enclosures, displays, workstations and the DIY home hobbyist. With over 8,500 SKUs, the Company's products are fully customizable and scalable to adapt to changing requirements over time, making 80/20 a key partner in its customers' automation and growth initiatives. The Company serves its more than 40,000 end users through its nationwide distributors as well as direct through its website: www.8020.net.

About MPE Partners

MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") seeks to be the preferred partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Based in Cleveland, OH, and Boston, MA, MPE invests in profitable, lower middle market companies with transaction values up to $250 million. MPE has two primary target investment areas: high-value manufacturing and commercial & industrial services. For more information, please visit www.mpepartners.com.

