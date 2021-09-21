Mphasis Acquires Blink UX - a User Experience Research, Strategy, and Design firm

The acquisition of Blink is part of providing well researched design and high impact digital experiences to our clients. Tweet this

Mphasis, (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, announced today, it acquisition of Blink UX (https://blinkux.com), a User Experience research, strategy, and design firm that works with some of the world's leading enterprises to create transformative digital products, brands, and experiences. Headquartered in Seattle, with over 130 employees, Blink has additional studios in Austin, Boston, San Diego, and San Francisco. Founded in 2000, Blink has over two decades of expertise using their Evidence-driven Design SM process to define digital user experiences for clients.

"Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. The acquisition of Blink, consistent with our M&A focus, is in the forefront of providing well researched design and high impact digital experiences to our clients and their end customers," said Nitin Rakesh, CEO and Executive Director, Mphasis. He also added "The Total Addressable Market for the upstream user research, strategy and design is growing 25-30% p.a. i.e., 4-5x the overall IT Services market. There is significantly increased focus on customer/ user centered design in the current environment. The synergy opportunity set will revolve around Product, Experience & Service design, as well as the end-to-end implementation services across the spectrum of clients & industries we service together."

"Designing products that people use, love and remember is always our mission. Understanding user behavior, through qualitative research is the foundation of our product strategy and experience design work. Knowing what motivates a product's customers, including their context of use, mental model, needs and opportunities, allows us to design experiences that are intuitive, innovative, useful, and usable. Designing products that meet user needs, and are friction free, is how we delight customers and enrich their lives through technology. We are so thrilled to now have Mphasis' engineering skills as part of our core, providing end-to-end services for our clients and following our designs through to launch,"

said Blink CEO, Karen Clark Cole.

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2 TM =1) digital experiences to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

About Blink UX

Blink is a User Experience strategy, research, and design firm that works with leading brands to create meaningful digital products that people use, love and remember. With studios in Austin, Boston, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle, Blink brings two decades of experience using our evidence-driven design process to projects for clients such as Amazon, Microsoft, NASA, and Starbucks. Learn more at https://blinkux.com.

