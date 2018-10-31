Mphasis Acquires Stelligent, the DevOps Automation Services Specialist in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Ecosystem

NEW YORK and BANGALORE, India, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services announced today its acquisition of Stelligent Systems LLC, a technology services company specializing in DevOps automation on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stelligent provides DevOps and DevSecOps solutions on AWS. The company is a Premier Consulting Partner on AWS Partner Network (APN) and holds both AWS DevOps and Financial Services expertise in deploying their customers' applications on AWS with greater speed, agility, and security. The acquisition is an all-cash deal valued at USD 25 million.

Since inception in 2007, Stelligent's driving mission is to 'help their customers gain the ability to continuously deploy their software when they want to and with confidence'. The company has been providing leading enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies, with continuous integration and delivery solutions on AWS and has built its brand as a pioneer and visionary within the AWS ecosystem.

"The advent of public cloud infrastructure and SaaS software has elevated the importance of rapid automation in product development and product engineering for enterprises moving to the cloud. Together with Stelligent and its community heroes in the AWS ecosystem, we believe we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of this market opportunity. This allows us to join forces with an equally technically-deep company, bringing innovative, in-depth cloud solutions to enterprises in all Mphasis client segments," said Nitin Rakesh, CEO and Executive Director, Mphasis.

"Stelligent is very excited to further its DevOps capability across a broader range of clients and become central to Mphasis' AWS go-to-market strategy. Our engineers will greatly benefit from being part of a larger, complementary tech-centric community; as well as serve enterprises in end-to-end AWS DevOps, DevSecOps and additional AWS cloud services," said Bill Santos, CEO, Stelligent.

Stelligent's team of over 50 engineers hold over 100 certifications and significant experience and expertise in DevOps Automation as well as one of a select few consulting partners with two AWS Heroes - an AWS Community Hero and an AWS Hero for Containerization.

Safe Harbor:

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

About Stelligent

Stelligent provides DevOps automation professional services on AWS, enabling engineering teams to focus on creating software users love. Our goal is to work closely with customers to develop fundamentally secure infrastructure automation code, deployment pipelines, and feedback mechanisms for faster, more consistent software and infrastructure deployments. For more information, please visit: www.Stelligent.com.

SOURCE Mphasis

Related Links

http://www.mphasis.com

