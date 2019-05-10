Mphasis appoints Ravi Vasantraj as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Business Process Services (BPS)

NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced the appointment of Ravi Vasantraj as Senior Vice President, and member of the company's Executive Council. Ravi's portfolio will include company's Business Process Services, including the Digital Risk portfolio. In this role, Ravi will be responsible for strategy, business development, account management and transformation of BPS operations, with a special focus on Enterprise Automation led services, to leverage Mphasis strengths in Cognitive solutions.

"Enterprise Automation is core and strategic to our clients' customer experience strategy and journey. With Ravi's successful track record in the Financial Services industry, he is well suited to deliver business value to our clients. I am confident in his ability to extend our offerings and propositions to the evolving needs of our clients," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Mphasis.

Ravi is an industry veteran with over twenty-seven years of global experience in Technology & Operations propositions for BFSI industries. Prior to joining Mphasis, Ravi served as Global Head – BFSI Practice for Tech Mahindra, where he was responsible for Strategy (organic & inorganic) and innovation across the BFSI vertical. Over the course of his career, Ravi has held leadership positions with Syntel Inc and Tata Consultancy Services.

Mphasis has over twenty years of experience in delivering Business Processing Services to global leaders in banking and capital markets, insurance, healthcare, travel and transportation, and other industries. Mphasis BPO services constitutes about 20% of the overall company revenues and has over 6000 employees globally.

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2 TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

