Mphasis, Government of Alberta and University of Calgary partner to accelerate the development of Quantum Computing ecosystem in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an information technology solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, Government of Alberta and the University of Calgary (UCalgary) together announced a strategic partnership to:

Spur economic growth and high-quality job creation within the technology sector in Alberta ; will create 500 - 1000 technology jobs

; will create 500 - 1000 technology jobs 'Sparkle Calgary' by introducing experiential learning programs with Mphasis proprietary platform

by introducing experiential learning programs with Mphasis proprietary platform Establish Quantum City Centre of Excellence (CoE) to strengthen the UCalgary innovation ecosystem by creating a hub for companies focused on the commercial development of Quantum technologies.

"Alberta's government is obsessed with creating the best environment for job creation in Canada. We are thrilled to welcome Mphasis to Alberta! A global tech leader, Mphasis will build their Canadian headquarters and 500-1000 jobs over the next 24 months. Our re-focused post secondary strategy and jobs-training programs are growing Alberta's capacity to provide more highly-qualified workers to fill these and other positions as our economy recovers and our tech sector grows. Mphasis will bring world-leading technology and investment. We're proud to welcome them." Premier Jason Kenney, Alberta, Canada

"The Quantum Computing lab at UCalgary aligns with Mphasis' expertise and partnerships in Alberta's Research and Innovation Framework (ARIF) which covers diverse industries such as Financial Services, Logistics, Energy, Space, Clean Tech, Climate and Environment, Biotech amongst many others. We are delighted that this collaboration will elevate Mphasis' expansion of its operations in Canada, while promoting the Province's position as a global hub for next generation technology, including quantum computing," said Nitin Rakesh, Executive Director & CEO, Mphasis.

"This is the start of something big," said Ed McCauley, President of UCalgary. "Thanks to the people and technology cultivated at Quantum City, Calgary's economy will grow and diversify. Quantum technologies often sound like science fiction today, but they will sound like pay cheques tomorrow. This is how great research universities improve their community and it's a great day for UCalgary."

UCalgary, in association with Mphasis, is pursuing the development of an AI-driven personalized learning experience. This capability will be further extended and commercialized for the global education market.

"Mphasis' decision to put their Canadian headquarters in Calgary reflects our city's growing reputation, and our global recognition, as a burgeoning technology ecosystem. It is through the culmination of hard work from partners like the University of Calgary, Calgary Economic Development and Invest Alberta that companies know Calgary as the destination of choice for the world's best entrepreneurs who embrace innovation to solve the world's biggest challenges," said Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi. "And our mission to India last year gave us the opportunity to solidify the relationship and take part in some meaningful dialogue with Mphasis' executives to ensure they heard first-hand about our amazing community.

"Invest Alberta recognizes the transformative potential of applied technology to innovate business practices, and the critical work of IT firms. We believe that Mphasis, with its blend of innovative technology and services will strengthen Alberta's technology portfolio and empower the province to become a global technology hub and leader in IT, quantum computing, blockchain, fintech, data, and artificial intelligence," David Knight Legg, CEO, Invest Alberta Corporation.

"We are thrilled that Mphasis selected Calgary as their North American Quantum Computing hub. As we grew our relationship with the Mphasis team over the last several years, Calgary emerged as the natural fit given our extraordinary programming at post secondaries like the University of Calgary. Mphasis is known globally for their cloud and cognitive services, and they will help propel Calgary's growing tech ecosystem to new levels and create hundreds of local jobs," said Patrick Mattern, Vice President Business Development, Calgary Economic Development.

ABOUT MPHASIS

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in Mphasis' Front2BackTM Transformation approach. Front2BackTM uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2 TM=1) digital experiences to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

ABOUT INVEST ALBERTA CORPORATION:

The Invest Alberta Corporation is dedicated to investment attraction, with a mandate to engage the world and provide high-end tailored support to investors, entrepreneurs, and major new projects. Alberta, Canada has the country's lowest corporate; the youngest, highly educated workforce in Canada, and North America's most livable cities. Invest Alberta is dedicated to investment attraction, working closely with the Government of Alberta and partners across the province to break down barriers and cut red tape so investors and businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY

The entrepreneurial university takes its approach from Canada's most enterprising city, and is one of the highest-ranked universities of its age in North America. 35,000 students experience an innovative learning environment here, made rich by research and hands-on experiences. Founded in 1966, UCalgary, a broad-based research university, has several campuses in Calgary and the surrounding area. For more information, visit ucalgary.ca. Stay up to date with UCalgary news headlines on Twitter @UCalgary. For access to news releases, details on faculties and how to reach experts, go to our media center at ucalgary.ca/newsroom.

ABOUT CALGARY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Calgary Economic Development is an opportunity-maker, helping to spark and fuel Calgary's growth. Our job is to connect people with resources that can help them grow their careers or businesses, thrive in new locations or markets, and feel at home in our community. We offer a wealth of information to help everyone succeed and we tirelessly promote Calgary, in Canada and around the world. We're exhilarated about our role in shaping and sharing Calgary's story and we're proud to be part of the energy. For more information, please visit our website at www.calgaryeconomicdevelopment.com and follow us on Twitter @calgaryeconomic.

