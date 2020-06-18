Mphasis Javelina and CareValet announce partnership to "bring healthcare to the fingertips" of their members via intuitive app to access telehealth services, locate providers and schedule appointments

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, announces a strategic partnership with CareValet, which enables joint customers to empower their members via the integrated Mphasis Javelina and CareValet offering, an innovative Progressive Web Application. The mobile technology platform provides a guided consumer experience that is fully integrated with members' designated provider network and is available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Members of CareValet and their enrolled family members will have the ability to search for providers, access their member ID card and summary of benefits through this offering. The CareValet app is also integrated with UBER and Lyft car services making it quick and easy to schedule rides if necessary. In partnership with aligned providers, members can schedule doctor's office appointments as well as have access to telehealth 24 hours a day/7 days per week with a $0 copay. This feature alone can save on non-emergent use of the emergency room as well as physician office visit copays. National studies show that savings can exceed $500 per telehealth call in comparison to an urgent treatment or ER visit.

"The integration of CareValet into the Mphasis Javelina ecosystem is another example of Mphasis' focus on bringing the best technologies to our customers and making their user experience seamless. This integration allows customers to quickly enroll their members and immediately utilize the benefits of the CareValet platform. The CareValet team of industry veterans is committed to ongoing R&D, which will keep pace with the changing demands of the industry – another way in which Mphasis Javelina and Care Valet are perfectly aligned," says Mphasis Javelina President, Sally Else.

A joint customer is already using the offering to their advantage and will launch the combined solution for their 25,000 members on July 1, 2020. As an early adopter of CareValet, this client will see the benefits of allowing their members to access this telehealth solution especially while managing COVID-19 challenges.

"We enthusiastically bring to Mphasis' customers, CareValet's consumer-driven platform," says Joe Hodges, Chief Disruption Officer/CEO of Care Valet, LLC. "The consumer-guided experience achieves and exceeds the health plan and employer's engagement goals by creating a simple integrated solution between the patient and their providers of care."

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide a hyper-personalized (C=X2C2 TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

About CareValet

The CareValet platform/app enhances the benefits experience by leveraging data from multiple sources providing more informed health savings and solutions from a single source. CareValet is a customizable healthcare platform, not just an Application. Our mobile and web offerings are just one of our platform deliverables, however we have many services and enterprise integrations built into our platform that power the amazing features our end users experience. CareValet is based in Tampa, Fl and launched our new application on January 1, 2020 after two years or research, development and beta consumer testing.

