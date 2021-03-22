MPHOnline Releases Rankings of the Best Dual MPH/MBA Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPH Online ( http://www.mphonline.org/ ), an independent online guide for prospective public health students, is pleased to share a new ranking of the best dual MPH and MBA programs:

Top 30 MPH/MBA Dual Degrees for 2021

https://www.mphonline.org/best-mph-mba-dual-degree/

The American public health system is not so much a system as a collection of extremely diverse entities, public and private, government and industry, healthcare and social services, non-profit and for-profit. But because healthcare in the US is so scattered, and management is so crucial, an education that combines expertise in public health with expertise in business and management is becoming especially important. With so much at stake (as a pandemic year has demonstrated), it is critical for public health professionals to have strong training in administration. That is why the editors of MPHOnline have ranked the best Dual Master of Public Health and Master of Business Administration programs in the US.

The Best MPH/MBA Dual Degree Programs ranking includes both schools of public health, and business schools, working together to offer a combined degree program, usually in a shortened time frame.

The top 10 MPH/MBA programs are:

1. Yale University - New Haven, CT

2. University of California, Berkeley - Berkeley, CA

3. UCLA - Los Angeles, CA

4. University of Virginia - Charlottesville, VA

5. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Urbana, IL

6. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC

7. University of Georgia - Athens, GA

8. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI

9. University at Buffalo (SUNY) - Buffalo, NY

10. Columbia University - New York, NY

The editors of MPHOnline congratulate all of the best MPH/MBA dual programs.

The full list, in alphabetical order, appears at the end of this press release.

As the editors of MPHOnline state, "Dual MPH and MBA programs offer several benefits to students who choose to go the extra mile by taking a double major." With a highly demanding and highly competitive job market, "Dual MBA programs that include a public health administration degree allow the graduate to meet the strict educational requirements of high-level leadership positions in both the public and private sectors," the editors state; "Earning a dual MBA and MPH makes it possible to pursue employment at the highest tier." This flexibility can take graduates nearly anywhere, according to the editors: "There are many job opportunities that call for both Public Health and Business Administration. This includes administrative roles in local government or health care facilities."

As the editors further explain, "Public health in the US is complicated, especially because the public health system is a complex web of public and private agencies, organizations, companies, and institutions." According to the editors, "Many of the best dual MBA programs are at institutions that offer MBA dual degree programs online, making this degree very convenient for working public health professionals who are looking to advance in their public health administration careers." By featuring programs with the highest value, and the most affordable, MPHOnline's rankings point students to the best programs for their individual needs.

MPH Online is designed to provide an authoritative source of useful information for prospective Master's of Public Health students, including new college graduates, working adults looking for a career change, and professionals already in the public health field who need further credentialing.

The Top 30 MPH/MBA Dual Programs for 2021 (in alphabetical order) are:

Benedictine University

Boston University

Campbell University

Case Western Reserve University

Claremont Graduate University

Columbia University

Dartmouth College

DePaul University

Drexel University

Emory University

Johns Hopkins University

Rutgers University

Stony Brook University (SUNY)

UCLA

University at Buffalo (SUNY)

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Arizona

University of California, Berkeley

University of Georgia

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Michigan

University of Nebraska Medical Center

University of Nebraska at Omaha

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Texas at San Antonio

University of Toledo

University of Virginia

Washington University in St. Louis

Yale University

