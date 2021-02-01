MPI Advanced Semiconductor Test Division (AST) Moves into New Facility

MPI's Advanced Semiconductor Test Division (AST) proudly announces a move into a new 5-floor facility located next to the original MPI Corporate Headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. The expansion is a necessary and significant step as a result of MPI's growth over the last several years.

HSINCHU, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPI Corporation's Advanced Semiconductor Test Division, a leading provider of accurate and innovative wafer level test solutions for the semiconductor industry, is moving into a new facility in Hsinchu, Taiwan. MPI Corporation is responding to increased industry demand for its semiconductor test equipment due to growing technology inflections points such as 5G wireless, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"We are very pleased to announce the opening of a new facility," says Scott Kuo, CEO of MPI Corporation. "This is not only an opportunity to bring our relatively new Advanced Semiconductor Test and Thermal Divisions directly within the MPI corporate park, but it also allows us to further expand our manufacturing capabilities and meet the growing needs of the semiconductor test market."

The new Advanced Semiconductor Test facility plant comprises over 90,000 square feet, along with several areas designated for office, production, application, demonstration, training center and a first floor loading dock.

"Our team could not be prouder of the achievements these past few years, as the Advanced Semiconductor Test Division became an undisputed innovation and a market leader in several segments within our served available market," says Dr. Stojan Kanev, General Manager of the Advanced Semiconductor Test Division. "In our new production site, the division will achieve even greater flexibility to meet the exceed customer demands, such as accelerated support, delivery and overall response times."

The new location has begun operation, and the first systems will be delivered to customers starting in January 2021.

About MPI Corporation

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, MPI Corporation is a global technology leader in Semiconductor, Light Emitting Diode (LED), Photo Detectors, Lasers, Materials Research, Aerospace, Automotive, Fiber Optic, Electronic Components and more. MPI's four main business sectors include Probe Card, Photonics Automation, Advanced Semiconductor Test and Thermal Divisions. MPI products range from various advanced probe card technologies, probers, testers, material handlers, inspection and thermal air systems. Many of these products are accompanied by state-of-the-art Calibration and Test & Measurement software suites. The diversification of product portfolio and industries allows a healthy environment for employee growth and retention. Cross pollination of product technologies allows each new innovation to provide differentiation in areas that are meaningful to our precious customer base.

For more information please visit: mpi-corporation.com

