MPLX LP prices $2,250,000,000 senior notes offering

FINDLAY, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) announced today that it has priced $2,250,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes in an underwritten public offering consisting of $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.800% senior notes due in 2029 and $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior notes due in 2049.

The 2029 senior notes and 2049 senior notes were offered at a price to the public of 99.432% of par and 98.031% of par, respectively.

MPLX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to redeem all of the $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.500% senior notes due 2023 (including the approximately $40,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of senior notes issued by MarkWest Energy Partners, L.P. and MarkWest Energy Finance Corporation). MPLX will use the remaining net proceeds of this offering to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and the intercompany loan agreement with its sponsor, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, and/or for general partnership purposes, which may include, from time to time, acquisitions, capital expenditures and the payment of distributions.

The closing of the senior notes offering is expected to occur on Nov. 15, 2018, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC; RBC Capital Markets, LLC; and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, which may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained by contacting the following, who are acting as representatives of the underwriters:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

383 Madison Avenue

New York, New York 10179

(212) 834-4533 (collect)

RBC Capital Markets, LLC

200 Vesey Street

New York, NY 10281

866-375-6829

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Attention: WFS Customer Service

608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Toll-Free: 1-800-645-3751

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kristina Kazarian (419) 421-2071

Media Contact:

Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding MPLX LP ("MPLX") and Marathon Petroleum Corporation ("MPC"). These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations, estimates and projections concerning the business and operations of MPLX and MPC, including strategic initiatives and our value creation plans. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the companies' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause MPLX's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include: negative capital market conditions; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; the adequacy of MPLX's capital resources and liquidity; changes in commodity prices and demand; market and industry conditions; project costs and timing; and other risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in MPLX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Factors that could cause MPC's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include: risks related to the Andeavor transaction; future levels of revenues and margins; consumer demand; credit market disruptions; capital expenditures; business strategies; share repurchase authorizations; adequacy of capital resources; compliance with regulations; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in MPC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, and in MPC's Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018, filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not rely unduly on them, as they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. While our management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the future performance that we have expressed or forecast in our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. Copies of MPLX's Form 10-K are available on the SEC website or by contacting MPLX's Investor Relations office. Copies of MPC's Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q are available on the SEC website or by contacting MPC's Investor Relations office.

