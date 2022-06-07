mPoS Terminals Market Report Identifies the ease of implementation as a Major Driver | 47% of the growth to originate from APAC|Technavio

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as end-user (Retail and Hospitality) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). This report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Key Market Dynamics

The ease of deployment is one of the primary elements driving growth in the mPoS terminals industry. The mPoS terminal is simple to use, as long as the vendor follows the terminal's operating instructions. The typical point-of-sale attracts long lines of customers and necessitates set checkout prices. By allowing the merchant to accept payments from any place, mPoS allows for more flexibility in the store or restaurant layout. Economies show a large number of small businesses that are willing to accept credit card payments in order to expand their businesses.

mPoS Terminals Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Service:

The retail segment's market share of mPoS terminals will expand significantly. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, mass merchandise stores, gas stations, and drug stores are all part of the retail industry. Because of factors such as increased competitiveness, developing global economies, and foreign investments, the sector has undergone a considerable transition in the last ten years. As a result, more secure payment methods, such as EMV standards, are being adopted by PoS terminals. Customers are driving end-users to use contactless PoS terminals as they desire faster and easier checkout processes.

Segmentation by Geography:

APAC will account for 47 percent of market growth. In APAC, China , India , and Japan are the most important markets for mPoS terminals. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

, , and are the most important markets for mPoS terminals. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Cloud-based mPoS terminals have gained substantial traction across the region as retail outlets such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and SMEs have boosted their use of cloud computing services.

mPoS Terminals Market Major Vendors

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors including:

AURES Technologies SA

Castles Technology Co. Ltd.

Fiserv Inc.

Francisco Partners Management L.P.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

NCR Corp.

New POS Technology Ltd.

Newland Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

PAX Global Technology Ltd.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

MPoS Terminals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.07% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AURES Technologies SA, Castles Technology Co. Ltd., Fiserv Inc., Francisco Partners Management L.P., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., NCR Corp., New POS Technology Ltd., Newland Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Panasonic Corp., PAX Global Technology Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc., QVS Software Inc., Revel Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd., SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd., Worldline SA, and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Hospitality - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hospitality - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Francisco Partners Management L.P.

Exhibit 89: Francisco Partners Management L.P. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Francisco Partners Management L.P. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Francisco Partners Management L.P. - Key offerings

10.4 New POS Technology Ltd.

Exhibit 92: New POS Technology Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: New POS Technology Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: New POS Technology Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 95: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 PAX Global Technology Ltd.

Exhibit 99: PAX Global Technology Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: PAX Global Technology Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: PAX Global Technology Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: PAX Global Technology Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 PayPal Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 103: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Posiflex Technology Inc.

Exhibit 106: Posiflex Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Posiflex Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Posiflex Technology Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Worldline SA

Exhibit 120: Worldline SA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Worldline SA - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Worldline SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Worldline SA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

