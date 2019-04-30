MPOWERD® Announces Ambitious Goal With Save the Children Partnership

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MPOWERD has announced that they aim to donate at least 10,000 solar-powered, inflatable Luci lights to nonprofit partner Save the Children in 2019, which marks their centenary year.

Since 2015, MPOWERD has donated over 8,000 lights to Save the Children. The lights have been distributed around the world, from Nigeria to Puerto Rico. In 2019, MPOWERD is setting its sights high in aiming to donate more than double the amount they have in the past four years to celebrate this monumental year for Save the Children.

Headquartered in Fairfield, CT, Save the Children was founded in 1919 in London, to improve the lives of children through education, health care, economic opportunities, as well as providing aid in times of disaster. For the past 100 years, Save the Children has helped more than a billion children and families in 120 countries, including the U.S.

"Save the Children has been a reliable and responsible partner that, from very early on in our company's trajectory, was the manifest choice for MPOWERD to collaborate with for global emergency relief. They have come through each and every time in response to multiple natural disasters. The credibility and quality of their response are best in class," states Founder and CBDO, John Salzinger.

Accompanying MPOWERD's ambitious goal is also the announcement that Save the Children will be the company's premier partner in 2019. Together, they will work to bring a majority of the 10,000 lights to Save the Children's efforts in Malawi and Afghanistan. The nonprofit intends to distribute additional lights in Mozambique, Kenya, and for domestic efforts in the USA.

CEO and President, Seungah Jeong adds, "We expect to exemplify the UN SDG of Partnerships through this amazing collaboration with Save the Children. Both organizations believe that it is essential to provide critical resources to children and their families to allow them to flourish. Throughout this pivotal year for Save the Children, we hope to collaboratively raise awareness around our mutual goals of providing both relief as well as development opportunities in disaster, war-torn, and underserved communities.

Beyond 2019, Save the Children has identified incredible goals for 2030 – ensuring the world's most vulnerable children are healthy, protected and have a chance to learn. Their work across the world is driven in the hopes that by 2030 no child will die of preventable causes before their fifth birthday, all children will have access to quality education that leads to safe employment, and violence against children will no longer be tolerated.

Providing Luci lights to communities across the world will allow doctors, students, entrepreneurs, and families to work and live safely after dark. MPOWERD seeks to help Save the Children reach their vision of a better world.

"Our partnership with MPOWERED is an innovative, sustainable approach to improving the lives of children and families in need," said Carolyn Miles, CEO of Save the Children US. "Save the Children works in some of the most remote communities of the world and the ability to have a dependable light source truly changes the future for the children and families who live there."

With this partnership, MPOWERD aspires to continue its work impacting lives through clean, renewable resources.

About MPOWERD: MPOWERD, named a 2019 Top 100 Impact Company by Real Leaders magazine, is on a mission to transform lives with thoughtfully designed, clean technology. From concept to creation, every detail of the business is deliberate. As a Benefit Corporation, MPOWERD sets strict standards, ensuring that its work enhances both society and the environment. The company's innovative products give people the power of self-reliance as well as moments of wonder – because everyone deserves to be empowered and inspired regardless of where or how they live. Learn more at https://mpowerd.com.

