MPOWERD® Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for the Luci® Solar Bike Light Set

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MPOWERD has announced the launch of their Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for the Luci Solar Bike Light Set. The Luci Solar Bike Light Set is a must-have for any urban biking enthusiast. Designed with the adventurous commuter in mind, this innovative bike light set is rugged yet modern, durable yet sleek. Ready for your daily commute or a spontaneous getaway, the Luci Solar Bike Light Set is built with proprietary technology that ensures your transportation is 100% clean, safe, and reliable. MPOWERD is proud to present this inventive, sustainable take on the classic bike light.

MPOWERD's Luci Solar Bike Light Set MPOWERD's Luci Solar Bike Light Set MPOWERD's Luci Solar Bike Light Set

Luci Solar Bike Light Set includes a front light + front mount, back light + back mount as well as two adjustable bands to securely mount both lights on your bike. Luci Solar Bike Light is rechargeable via solar panel and USB (two-way USB cord included). The front light shines up to 100 lumens while the back light shines up to 40 lumens and both lights feature four modes: low, medium, high and flashing. The front and back lights connect together through a strong magnetic design system that allows the back light to charge off of the front light's solar panel and / or USB port. The bike light weighs 3.9 oz, is water resistant with an IPX4 rating and the two adjustable bands can fit 25.4 mm, 26 mm and 31.8 mm bars.

"At MPOWERD, we are proud to continually push the boundaries of solar technology. Offering all the design and functionality of a durable, rechargeable bike light set, the solar component of our light helps the outdoor enthusiast have one other means of powering a sustainable adventure." -- Seungah Jeong, CEO

MPOWERD is launching a crowdfunding campaign to support the product launch and increase awareness of their new product line. MPOWERD has developed products with aggregated technologies, clean energy and thoughtful design. Their products span from inflatable solar light models, solar string lights, Bluetooth® connected products and most recently, a solar task light that has an adjustable arm to position the light based on the use case. With this new product line, MPOWERD aims to provide a clean, reliable and easily portable light for urban and avid cyclists alike.

"With the current climate crisis, it is essential that we all participate in positive environmental solutions. We will continue to innovate to make clean portable power accessible to all." -- John Salzinger, Founder

About MPOWERD: MPOWERD is on a mission to transform lives with thoughtfully designed, clean technology. As a Benefit Corporation, MPOWERD sets strict standards, ensuring that its work enhances both society and the environment. The company's innovative products give people the power of self-reliance as well as moments of wonder—because everyone deserves to be empowered and inspired regardless of where or how they live. Learn more at https://mpowerd.com/ .

Media Contact

Alexis Carpenter

229101@email4pr.com

402.802.1374

SOURCE MPOWERD