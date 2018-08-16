MPOWERD® Launches Its First Smart Solar Light With Luci® Connect

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MPOWERD has released its newest innovation—Luci Smart Solar Light + Mobile Charger, Luci Connect —as an exclusive first-to-market offer with specialty outdoor US retailer REI. The global roll out to the brand's e-commerce site and other retail partners is scheduled for January 2019.

The portable smart light for any setting

As part of the Luci family, Luci Connect harnesses the power of the sun, storing solar energy in a 7.4Wh lithium-ion battery. Luci Connect features a two-way USB port for direct and mobile charging. MPOWERD's first foray into Consumer Electronics, this solar light offers Bluetooth connectivity via a mobile application available for iOS and Android. The mobile apps feature unlimited color customization options with an intuitive color wheel, a timer and schedule setting, preset moods plus the ability to create custom moods, along with full control of the light's brightness, hue, transition speed, and a battery life check.

"MPOWERD is excited to bring to market our first smart solar light," shares CEO and President Seungah Jeong. "The illumination color possibilities are limitless, the mobile app is so easy to use, and the light itself is durable and modern. We believe that customers will enjoy the freedom of customizing their surroundings with this newest addition to the Luci collection."

The Luci Connect features a monocrystalline solar panel, an inflatable body with a matte finish and a silicone handle that can be used to hang the light or fit snugly around the base when not in use. The reflector diffuses 36 LEDs (24 white + 12 RGB) for a mood-setting glow.

"We hope to appeal to a broader base of consumers as we jump into the smart home technology space," said CBDO and Founder John Salzinger. "Retail sales generated from each new innovative product launch increase our ability to scale and provide affordable lights to people in emerging markets without access to clean, reliable, safe energy."

About MPOWERD: MPOWERD is on a mission to transform lives with thoughtfully designed, clean technology. From concept to creation, every detail of the business is deliberate. As a Benefit Corporation, MPOWERD sets strict standards, ensuring that its work enhances both society and the environment. The company's innovative products give people the power of self-reliance as well as moments of wonder—because everyone deserves to be empowered and inspired regardless of where or how they live. Learn more at https://mpowerd.com.

Media Contact

Barella Kirkland

press@mpowerd.com

718 473 9578

Related Links

MPOWERD.com

REI.com

SOURCE MPOWERD Inc.

Related Links

https://mpowerd.com

