MPOWERHealth New Leadership Team to Broaden Innovative Services for Customers

ADDISON, Texas, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MPOWERHealth, an innovator in value-based care solutions for independent specialty physicians, hospitals and payors, has added five seasoned executives to its senior leadership team. Together, the expanded team of senior leaders will work to continue to create new and innovative solutions, and broaden the variety of services MPOWERHealth offers its customers, including clinically integrated physician network solutions, bundled spine solutions and value-added clinical services.

The new executives and their titles include Michael McFadden, chief commercial officer; Roger Plasterer, vice president, data analytics and IT; Heather Richards, senior vice president, value-based initiatives; Chris Vaerewyck, senior vice president, chief human resources officer; and Nancy Vasto, chief compliance and privacy officer.

"Each of these talented people will help us grow and innovate our services as we help our customers deliver better healthcare, improve patient outcomes and ultimately advance the way healthcare operates. We're excited to have them on our team," said MPOWERHealth Chief Executive Officer and Founder Scott LaRoque.

Michael McFadden, chief commercial officer, brings more than 20 years of life sciences executive experience to MPOWERHealth, with expertise in building commercial organizations, launching and commercializing products, and leading business and corporate development initiatives for both public and private companies in biotech and pharmaceuticals. Prior to joining MPOWERHealth, he was chief commercial officer for Urovant Sciences, Irvine, California, where he was responsible for commercial strategy, business and corporate development, and operational implementation of strategy. During his career, McFadden has overseen 14 product launches, commercialized 20 medicines and led multiple acquisitions. He graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Louisiana Monroe, Louisiana. He currently serves as an advisor for MindLab, LLC.

Roger Plasterer, vice president, data analytics and IT, is a finance and data analytics executive with more than 12 years of experience integrating, building and leading high-performance teams. At MPOWERHealth, he is responsible for streamlining business processes through technology and implementing data-driven services and product lines for independent physician practices. Previously, Plasterer spent nine years at Optum360, Irving, Texas, where he rose to the position of vice president, business intelligence and analytics. Plasterer holds a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from Southern Methodist University and a bachelor of science in accounting from the University of Maryland University College.

Heather Richards, senior vice president, value-based initiatives, has more than 25 years of experience as a transformational and results-oriented leader. Most recently, she was with United Surgical Partners International, Addison, Texas, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corp., the largest provider of ambulatory services in the United States. While there, she led a support team delivering data-driven solutions for improved client engagement and revenue cycle results. In her position at MPOWERHealth, Richards is responsible for driving a comprehensive value-based strategy focused on growing physician network and bundled episode care solutions. Richards holds a master's degree in business administration, magna cum laude, and a bachelor of science in accounting, magna cum laude, from Husson University, Bangor, Maine. Richards also has earned a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

Chris Vaerewyck, senior vice president, chief human resources officer, brings more than 25 years of human resources leadership experience with both corporate and field HR teams for publicly traded and private companies, including Addus Homecare, Invitation Homes, BenefitMall, Concentra Inc. and Frito-Lay/PepsiCo, where he earned the distinguished Chairman's Award for the execution of innovative HR programs. At MPOWERHealth, he is responsible for the company's human resources strategies, practices and programs, including talent acquisition and management, leadership development and training, compensation and benefits, employee relations and facilities management. Vaerewyck began his career as an auditor with Arthur Anderson, LLP, and holds certifications as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR). He earned a master's degree in accounting and a bachelor's degree in business administration and accounting from the University of Texas, Austin.

Nancy Vasto, chief compliance and privacy officer, has more than 20 years of healthcare experience with for-profit, cooperative, academic and tax-exempt institutions. Most recently, she served as compliance officer at United Surgical Partners International, Addison, Texas, where she led a program for 150-plus ambulatory surgical centers and 29 imaging centers. While there, she also developed and implemented corporate clinical research initiatives and policies, conducted compliance and privacy investigations, and evaluated growth and investment opportunities. In her position at MPOWERHealth, Vasto oversees all compliance, ethics and privacy initiatives, including developing standards and implementing policies and procedures to ensure MPOWERHealth is efficient and effective in identifying and preventing potential noncompliance issues. She holds a master's degree in health administration from the University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, and a bachelor of science in communications, cum laude, from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. Vasto also earned a graduate certification in healthcare compliance from George Washington University and is certified through the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA).

About MPOWERHealth

MPOWERHealth is dedicated to empowering better healthcare through innovative solutions for specialty physicians, hospitals and payors. Its services include integrated physician networks that support collaboration between neuromusculoskeletal physicians to promote quality improvements; best-in-class intraoperative neuromonitoring and surgical assist services for physicians, hospitals, health systems and medical facilities; and bundled solutions for payors and employers that create direct access to the highest level of conservative spine care at a set cost. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, MPOWERHealth serves more than 400 physicians, 40,000-plus patients annually and more than 300 facilities in 24 states. For more information and to see the company's comprehensive service offerings, visit MPOWERHealth.

